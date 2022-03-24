Houston Texans trade Deshaun Watson to Cleveland Browns

By Kevin Long

Staff Writer

The Wait is Over

Three time Pro-Bowl QB Deshaun Watson has been traded by the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns for three first-round picks, two second-round picks and a third-round pick. Houston also gave up one sixth-round pick in the deal.

After months of questioning if Watson would even return to football as a result of ongoing investigations into numerous allegations against the quarterback, we have finally been given our answer. While the NFL could still give Watson a suspension in the coming months, he has a new team and a potentially fresh start for his young yet successful career. He joins a Browns roster which features star WR Amari Cooper and RB Nick Chubb, as well as a stalwart defense, which features All-Pro DE Myles Garrett. Were he not facing a potential lengthy suspension, the Browns would instantly become a strong Super Bowl contender, though for now they are simply a team to keep an eye on. When Watson does return, expect the AFC North to turn into must see TV with the likes of QB Joe Burrow of the Bengals and QB Lamar Jackson of the Ravens also fighting for the division.

Is Baker Cooked?

This trade is not a happy ending for all those involved — QB Baker Mayfield seems to be on his way out of Cleveland. The 2018 first overall pick seems to be feeling a bit betrayed by his team after the move for Watson, requesting he be traded by the team following the news.

Baker has not been an elite quarterback over the past few years, but he has been a fairly competent starter that ended Cleveland’s playoff drought in 2020, as they went on to steamroll the Steelers in the playoffs. In terms of where Baker will ultimately end up, Seattle seems to be the most likely option right now, though questions about how much he is truly worth in a trade scenario has kept anything from happening so far. The NFL offseason isn't slowing down anytime soon. More notable players are going to be shifted and passed around in the coming days.







