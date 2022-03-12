Lacrosse dominates in home opener

By Kevin Hornibrook

News Editor

The College’s lacrosse team continued its hot start to the season with a 19-4 win over the Lebanon Valley Dutchmen on Saturday. Held at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex, the game was in the Lions’ control from the very start.

Eight different players contributed to the College’s 19 goals — including six from sophomore Ally Tobler, three from junior Larissa Hatzold and senior Jennifer LaRocca, two from juniors Anna Wright and Jillian Westerby, and one from juniors Anna Delvin and Veronika O’Donnell and sophomore Natalie Berry.

LaRocca repeated her points total of seven from the previous game, leading the team both times. Tobler and Wright provided a solid share as well, with six and five, respectively.

The Lions built a 3-0 lead in the first four minutes and did not look back. The lead grew to 9-0 before the Dutchmen scored their first goal well into the second quarter. The first half ended, 10-2.

The second half opened with two more Lions goals, activating the mercy rule. Another four brought the score to a lopsided 16-2 with only a minute played in the fourth quarter. The team cruised through the next 14 minutes, adding another three goals to Lebanon Valley’s two, closing out their second win of the season.

Lebanon Valley put up 15 shots — 10 on goal — barely a third of the College’s 43 (29). Paired with 21 Dutchmen turnovers, they were simply outmatched by the Lions.

After another win, 19-8, at Cabrini University on Tuesday, the Lions return home on Saturday to face #15 ranked Wesleyan University with both teams looking to hand the other their first loss of the season.





