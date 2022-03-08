LED lights have potential in preventing fish net entanglement

One of the first and only studies that have been performed involving illuminated fishing nets creates new opportunities for fishing companies to protect sea life(Image created by Lauren Schweighardt/Graphic Designer).

Julianna Giornalista

Staff Writer

Jesse F. Senko, an Arizona State University marine conservation biologist, recently performed a study on attaching green LED lights to fishing nets in gillnet fisheries and how it affects the amount of bycatch, or unwanted aquatic life, that is produced when actively fishing. NPR interviewed Senko about this global ecological issue and how his study affects it.

Senko and other scientists performed the experiment in Mexico’s Baja California. This usage of illuminated nets was originally thought to prevent more sea turtle bycatch but also resulted in a reduction of bycatch in other species such as sharks, squid and unwanted fish. Bycatch of sharks decreased by 95%, bycatch of squid decreased by 81%, bycatch of unwanted fish decreased by 48% and the overall amount of bycatch decreased by 63%.

Not only do illuminated nets reduce bycatch, but it also reduces the mean receiving time and how long it takes to disentangle nets by 57%. However there was no difference in fish catching rate.

Senko explains that the aquatic life this affects will see this net and know it's a hazard.

“They know it's something that, if they get entangled in it, they can't get up to the surface to breathe,” Senko told Scott Simon of NPR.

This is one of the first and only studies that have been performed involving illuminated fishing nets so there is not much research on how it can affect globalized, large consumers fisheries and the benefits and impacts on the future of ecology and aquatic environments. Solar powered LED lights are also starting to be tested with fishnets. These lights can work for years on end without needing a battery change or much attention at all.

Even though this study has presented only positive results this far, there is always a cost. In order to perform this on a regular basis, there must be a lot of money saving and accountability on behalf of these fisheries. LED lights are a costly form of lights and for the amount of lights to sufficiently cover the nets as needed, cost needs to be taken into account, especially for developing nations. Despite this slight impasse, illuminated nets still provide future ecological and aquatic benefits that outweigh the costs.