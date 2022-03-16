March Madness Monday: An introduction

By Aidan Mastandrea

Staff Writer

March. For some, it’s a meaningless month in the middle of the semester with mediocre weather and no major holidays. But for basketball fans, it’s the best time of the year: March Madness.

There are 67 games played over the course of three weeks. The tournament has everything from future NBA stars showcasing their talent for the top teams to the unsung heroes from mid-major programs leading teams on runs that no one could have predicted.

The bracket has 64 teams seeded one through 16 in four separate regions battling it out until one is crowned the national champion. The uncertainty is what makes the tournament so special — the single elimination makes it very difficult for the so-called “best teams” to win, and this year will be no different. Only about 40 percent of one seeds have made the final four since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

This year has been electric in college basketball. As the Covid-19 restrictions loosened, fans were allowed back to support their favorite teams. Court stormings were seen all over the country as students celebrated big wins throughout the year.

Many teams are heading into March confident that they can win it all.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and Arizona Wildcats out west are the two top teams in the country — while the Baylor Bears, Kansas Jayhawks, Kentucky Wildcats and Auburn Tigers are all in the conversation for best team in the land.

While these powerhouse programs look to claim their spot at the top, smaller schools typically stand in their way. A 12-5 seed upset is all but guaranteed and in years past we have even witnessed 16 seeded UMBC Retrievers take down the one seeded Virginia Cavaliers.

With Selection Sunday coming up, the path to the Final Four in New Orleans will be set. The first round begins on Thursday, March 17.







