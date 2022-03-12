Seattle Seahawks QB Russel Wilson traded to Denver Broncos

By Kevin Long

Staff Writer

Mile High gets more Dange-Russ

Kicking off the 2022 NFL offseason with a splash, the Denver Broncos have traded for QB Russel Wilson. The nine-time pro bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion will be entering a system that has been searching for a QB since the retirement of Peyton Manning in 2016, and he may just be the guy they have been looking for.

On a roster loaded with offensive talent including second year RB Javonte Williams and third year WR Jerry Jeudy, Wilson is a welcome addition. While the AFC West is an extremely competitive division with the likes of QBs Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr, this move makes the Broncos strong contenders to be in the playoffs.

This past season, the Broncos lost Von Miller as their once stalwart defense continues to fade away, however, this move could mark the beginning of a new era for Denver — one built on the shoulders of a great offense led by Russel Wilson, rather than an unstoppable defense.

Rebuilding Seattle

With Russel Wilson gone, the Seahawks will need to begin rebuilding their team. Their only realistic QB1 currently on the roster is Drew Lock, who was recently acquired in the trade for Wilson. Despite those who still hold onto hope that Lock can be great, I doubt that Seattle will look to take that risk.

With the first round picks they acquired from Denver, expect them to explore the QB trade market, along with this and next year’s QB draft classes. Seattle fans may be mourning the loss of not one, but two future Hall of Fame players following the release of LB Bobby Wagner, but they can at least know that their team has a litany of draft picks with which they can add to an already strong offense. This may take a few seasons, but expect Seattle to bounce back into contention once they find themselves a strong QB1.







