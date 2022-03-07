TMT stuns with ‘The Addams Family’

By Lea Pichardo

Staff Writer

Performed for the first time by TCNJ Musical Theatre (TMT) on Feb. 24 in Kendall Hall, “The Addams Family” featured an array of entertaining dance numbers, flower petals and comedic scenes that kept audience members on their toes. The result was a standing ovation and rave reviews about everything from the talented performers to the realistic costumes they wore.

According to musical director Quentin Madia, it was a privilege to work with such a passionate and dedicated group of people, all of whom were determined to deliver an unforgettable performance. Despite minor setbacks caused by the pandemic, they continued to show up to rehearsals and work hard.

“You know, I had a vision,” he said with a smile. “And the cast carried out that vision really well. I wanted to make the show unique and they just brought it to life.”

“The Addams Family” is a love story. More specifically, it is a story about the love between Wednesday Addams, the iconic eldest daughter of the Addams Family, and Lucas Beineke, a young handsome college student from Ohio.

“The set design was absolutely mind-blowing,” said Sofia Stivale, a freshman health and exercise science major. “I also really loved the part about the moon,” she said, alluding to a specific part of the performance that she described as heartwarming.

However, the most heartwarming moment may have occurred after the curtains closed, when the performers got to leave the stage and reunite with their loved ones, many of whom wanted to show their support. There were hugs, presents and bouquets. The celebration was just as much for the actors as it was for the sense of normalcy that had been restored, if only for a moment.

(Photo courtesy of Zoe Talbot/ President of TMT)

In addition to having in-person performances, cast members were not required to wear masks on stage. However, the TCNJ Musical Theatre continued to make safety a priority by testing members of the club weekly.

“There are many amazing things about the show,” said Jazailis Gual, a sophomore communications major and the actress who played Wednesday Addams. “There’s smoke, there’s lights, there’s color, everything really. The cast is also really amazing; they feel like family.”

Richard Gual, a freshman undecided major in TCNJ’s School of Business, who acted as one of the many ancestors related to the Addams Family, agreed.

“A lot of hard work went into making this show,” he said. “The storyline is great and the dancing is as well.”

Over the course of three days, the cast performed four times, from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26. There were two performances on Feb. 26.

“I was so proud of the work that we did, and seeing it come together was so fulfilling,” said Zoe Talbot, the president of TCNJ’s Musical Theatre. “The production was bigger and bolder than anything we’ve done as an organization, but I think that we delivered the wonderfully wacky performance we wanted to.”