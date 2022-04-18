Baseball falls to No. 7 Rowan

By Kalli Colacino

Managing Editor

The Lions could not outslug No. 7 Rowan University at George Ackerman Park on Friday — falling to the Profs, 11-4.

Pitcher Jackson Malouf started the game off with a quick first out, but got in some trouble after allowing three consecutive singles, as the Profs quickly put a run on the board.

Malouf found himself in another sticky situation after allowing a leadoff walk followed by a home run and two singles. The Lions trailed 4-0.

The Profs were able to put up four more runs between the third and fourth innings, prompting the College to make a pitching change — Michael Silver came out in relief of Malouf.

Silver was able to keep the Profs at bay, only allowing two hits in his 2.1 innings of work.

Pitcher and infielder Brian Brown came out in the seventh to try and hold Rowan to an eight run lead — but the Profs refused to quiet their bats. A leadoff walk and a pair of doubles allowed two more runs to score, increasing their lead to 10-0.

The Lions were kept relatively quiet for the first six innings by Rowan’s starting pitcher Eli Atiya, who only allowed the Lions five singles. Infielder Chris Cote, outfielder Sebastian JnoBaptiste and infielder Mike Lagravenis each recorded a single, while outfielder Joey Cruciata recorded a pair of singles.

The College was able to cross the plate in the seventh inning after a leadoff walk by infielder Andrew Fernandez and a double to left field by JnoBaptiste set the stage for Cruciata, who laced an RBI single to center field, making the score 10-1.

This prompted Rowan to take Atiya out of the game and replace him with pitcher David Levin — who was unsuccessful in trying to stop the Lions from making a comeback.

Levin walked the first batter he faced, Lagravenis, to load the bases for outfielder Zach Weiner, who also drew a walk and therefore, forced in a run. Catcher Chris Reeder stepped up to the plate next and was able to reach on a fielder’s choice, which scored Cruciata. Catcher Ryan Goodall kept the momentum going with a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Lagravenis.

By the end of the seventh inning, the Lions had put up four runs in an effort to make a comeback and take the lead. But four runs is all Rowan would allow, as the Lions were kept quiet for the remainder of the game.

With this loss, the Lions are now 12-11 on the season. They travel to Montclair State University for a doubleheader on Saturday, and will face Rowan University once more on Monday.







