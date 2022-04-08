Baseball sweeps doubleheader, shuts out NJCU

The Lions shut out NJCU in both games of a doubleheader (Brandon Montano).

By Kalli Colacino

Managing Editor

The baseball team shut out New Jersey City University (NJCU) in both games of a doubleheader held at George Ackerman Park on Saturday.

Ben Amon took the mound as the starting pitcher for the College in game one of the doubleheader.

The Lions started the scoring early, putting up a run in the bottom of the first after a walk by left fielder Jack Haynes and a single by shortstop Chris Cote to score Haynes.

After a quiet second inning from both teams, the Lions put up another run in the third with the help of a single by Haynes and NJCU allowing both designated hitter Ryan Goodall and Cote to reach on a fielder’s choice. Goodall was able to cross the plate after a throwing error by NJCU’s catcher, 2-0 Lions.

A pair of singles by Haynes and Goodall allowed the Lions to tack one more run on the board in the fifth.

In the eighth, Goodall hit the Lions’ first home run of the season and made the score 4-0. The remainder of the game was scoreless for both teams.

Amon pitched the entire first game, striking out five batters and not allowing a single run.

With a game one win under their belt, the Lions went into game two of the doubleheader looking for a sweep.

Pitcher Tom Kelly started the second game for the Lions.

Yet again, the Lions wasted no time in putting a run on the board. A leadoff walk by second baseman Mike Lagravenis got the party started and ended up scoring the Lions a run.

The second inning also started with a leadoff walk — this time by catcher Chris Reeder. A pair of walks by first baseman Joe Oczkowski and infielder Justin Marcario loaded the bases and set the stage to break the game open. Right fielder Joey Cruciata laced a single to shortstop, allowing Reeder to make it home. But the Lions weren’t done. Lagravenis followed that up with a two RBI single to right field. 4-0 Lions.

The Gothic Knights kept the Lions quiet during the third and the fourth inning. But in the fifth, Goodall managed to reach base on a fielder’s choice. Soon after that, Reeder came up to the plate and demolished a ball over the fence — the second home run of the day — increasing the lead by two runs to make it 6-0 and prompting a pitching change by NJCU.

The last of the scoring came in the sixth inning when Cruciata doubled down the first base line, stole third and tagged up on a throwing error by the Gothic Knights — 7-0.

Pitcher Chris Cassini came out in relief of Kelly — who only allowed three hits in six innings — and pitched the remainder of the game.

Not only did the Lions win two games in one day, but they homered twice and completely shut out their opponent in both games. With this pair of wins, the Lions are now on a four game win streak and are 9-7 on the season, putting them well above a .500 winning percent.







