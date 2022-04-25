Deebo Samuel requests trade ahead of NFL Draft

By Kevin Long

Staff Writer

Star Wideout on the Move?

San Francisco 49ers star WR Deebo Samuel has reportedly requested to be traded just one week ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. The 26-year-old finished the 2021 season with 1,770 total yards on his way to both a Pro-Bowl and All-Pro selection after successfully running the rushing and passing game for the 49ers. Alongside TE George Kittle, Samuel is seen as a cornerstone of the 49ers offense — and it seems contract talks which would have kept him in San Francisco for years to come have come to a screeching halt. This reported trade request comes after the destruction of the wide receiver market by players like Christian Kirk, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams being paid a king’s ransom. Kirk’s four year, $72 million contract is likely what brought negotiations to a standstill. Samuel finds himself amongst many young wideouts seeking large contract extensions, including Titans WR A.J. Brown and Commanders WR Terry McLaurin. We could be seeing even more league changing moves in the coming days should any of these young stars be traded.

Best Fit for Deebo

When examining the most likely team to acquire Samuel, it's necessary to examine current rosters, draft capital and the salary caps of the potential suitors. After doing so, it seems Green Bay finds themselves in the best position to acquire Samuel. Not only do they need a solid WR1 after the Davante Adams trade, but they have the money to pay the young star what he deserves as a result of not signing Adams to a long term contract. The Packers resigned Aaron Rodgers earlier in the offseason, and most recently acquired WR Sammy Watkins in free agency. Their WR room is looking a bit barren, and I doubt Rodgers will let the front office get away with only giving him Sammy Watkins to work with. Expect the Packers to be waiting with a first round pick and more should Samuel officially become available for trade.







