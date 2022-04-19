‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ is an insane multiversal masterpiece that you need to see

By Nick DelVescovo

Film Critic

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who together go as Daniels, are the directors and writers behind A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once.’” I was excited to see this movie, and after finally getting to see it, I can say that it is one of the best movies I have ever seen.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a film starring Michelle Yeoh, is unapologetically original. Along with Yeoh, the movie also includes Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is a beautifully crafted movie that follows Yeoh’s character, Evelyn Wang, a laundromat owner that is abruptly faced with the immense threat of a multiversal being. Along with learning about this threat, Wang also unlocks and utilizes newfound powers of every multiverse version of herself. Daniels took this wildly absurd concept and shaped it into a film that is visually stunning, unbelievably original and surprisingly heartwarming.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is a visual triumph. The visual intricacies paired with cinematography by Larkin Seiple (who made the music video for Childish Gambino’s “This Is America”) makes this movie a consistent joy to look at during its two hour and 20 minute runtime. The visualizations of Evelyn traveling through parallel universes are mind-blowing. I can wholeheartedly say that, for as wild as the movie is, there are no visual effects that take you out of the immersion of the movie.

Another home run from this movie is the choreography. This movie has a lot of fight sequences that feel like they are ripped straight from a comic book. The punches and kicks are eloquently precise and every fight has this quick and snappy feel to it that feels so perfect. The pacing of the overall film is on point. Within the first five minutes, I knew this was going to be a great movie. Thankfully, I was correct.

Without a doubt, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is going to be a movie that people are going to be talking about for a long time.

One of the many things that really took me by surprise was how much heart this movie had. This movie has a scene involving two inanimate objects talking to each other that made me tear up in the theater. If that doesn’t make a great movie, I don’t know what does. The emotional dynamics between the characters and the overall message were aspects that I didn’t see coming, but solidified this film as a flawless movie.

There is so much I want to say about this film, but it is best to be experienced without knowing anything. There might be a tiny handful of people that don’t enjoy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” for how out-there it is. I am not one of those people. I loved every moment of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and cannot wait to see it again.

Score: 5/5