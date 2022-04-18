Free College Baseball at Trenton Thunder

By Nicole Apicelli

Sports Editor

In an unusual yet exciting change of scenery, the College’s baseball team is set to face Arcadia University at the Trenton Thunder Stadium in Trenton, N.J. on Tuesday, April 26.

Trenton Thunder hosts a series of minor league baseball teams — making this a valuable experience for Lions athletes and spectators alike.

According to the College’s athletic department, free transportation to the ballpark will be provided in addition to free admission to the game. To sign up for the shuttle and receive a free Lion’s shirt, check out @tcnjlions on Instagram.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. For further updates, check out the College’s athletics website.







