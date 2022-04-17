Lions defeat Alvernia University, 5-4

By Nicole Apicelli

Sports Editor

Starting pitcher Jack Marchese led the Lions to a victory over Alvernia University on Tuesday. After a scoreless first inning for the Golden Wolves, catcher Chris Reeder put the College on the board when he destroyed a ball into left field for a home run.

Marchese pitched a perfect one-two-three inning in the top of the second, keeping the score 1-0 in favor of the Lions. Although infielder Joe Oczkowski, catcher/infielder Jack Felipe and outfielder Sebastian JnoBaptiste all made it on base in the bottom of the second, none were able to come home.

The third inning remained scoreless for both teams. Marchese produced another one-two-three inning against Alvernia in the top of the fourth. Infielder Andrew Fernandez obliterated a home run ball into left field to begin the bottom of the fourth inning, which brought the score to 2-0. JnoBaptiste and outfielder Joey Cruciata each followed with singles before second baseman Mike Lagravenis brought both runners home.

David Linsalata of the Golden Wolves came in to pitch for Matt Colucci and successfully closed the inning without allowing any more runs — which left the score 4-0 at the end of the fourth.

Despite two hits in the top of the fifth inning, three Alvernia players were left on base in yet another scoreless inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, both Fernandez and Felipe were walked before Fernandez advanced to third on a hit by JnoBaptiste. A wild pitch by Linsalata allowed Fernandez to score the final run of the day for the Lions— which brought the score to 5-0.

The momentum of the game swayed in favor of the Golden Wolves in the top of the sixth inning as catcher/outfielder Thomas Faggioni walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch before outfielder Lucas Floyd was also walked. A wild pitch by Marchese allowed both runners to advance.

Alvernia’s first baseman Matt Edwards walked before Chris Cassini was brought to the mound in place of Marchese. A throwing error by Oczkowski allowed Faggioni and Floyd to score. Cassini walked the next two batters he faced and allowed another run to score — which ended the inning with a score of 5-3.

Linsalata produced a one-two-three inning in the bottom of the sixth against the top of the Lions’ order, and the top of the seventh remained scoreless for the Golden Wolves.

Pitcher Joseph Felipe took the mound in the top of the eighth inning to relieve Cassini. He produced a scoreless inning.

Alvernia also made a pitching change in the eighth as Matt Drubulis replaced Linsalata and shut the Lions out in their third straight one-two-three inning.

Alec Schwartz pitched for Joe Felipe in the top of the ninth and allowed Alvernia to score an unearned run. Despite a bit of a comeback by the Golden Wolves, the Lions took home the win, 5-4.

The College will be back at George Ackerman Park on Friday to face number seven Rowan University.





