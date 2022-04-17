Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins passes away after tragic accident

By Kevin Long

Staff Writer

Remembering Haskins

Dwayne Haskins was fatally struck by a dump truck on April 9 while crossing I-595 in South Florida — he was only 24 years old.

Haskins was in Florida training with his new teammates on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who brought him in to compete for the starting QB role following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. Haskins will be remembered for his stellar season at Ohio State, where he threw for 4,381 yards and 50 touchdowns — winning the Rose Bowl and earning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors. Additionally, Haskins was the Offensive MVP of the Rose Bowl in 2018 following Ohio State’s 28-23 win over the Washington Huskies. He finished third in Heisman Trophy voting the year prior to being selected 15th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by Washington. Haskins finished his collegiate career with the Buckeyes as one of their all time greats.

Though his time on the Steelers was short, his impact was felt across the roster and throughout the front office, due in large part to the infectious energy he always put on display both on and off the field. The NFL will miss the young QB, though his legacy will continue to live on through the accolades he earned in his time at Ohio State. Following his funeral service on April 22, there will be a celebration of life service in Haskins’ name held in Pittsburgh. The first of the services will be held in his home state of New Jersey in Rockaway Township. Those who wish to pay respects to the late QB will be able to on April 22 at 10 a.m. at Allegheny Center Alliance Church.



