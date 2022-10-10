Pep Band welcomes fall at the 2022 Community Fest

By Shane Tomalinas

Correspondent

Returning to in-person fall performances, the College’s Pep Band played on the steps of Trenton Hall at this year’s Community Fest on Sept. 24.

Community Fest is an annual celebration by Ewing Township, typically held in the early days of fall. It’s an opportunity for local artists to market their work, promote civic organizations and fill up guests with funnel cake and hamburger sliders at the food trucks. This family-friendly event operated in full force without restrictions for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

The Pep Band is a group of students from a diverse range of majors who come together to make music featuring both current and iconic song choices. Performances run throughout the year for a variety of different sports and campus events.

Senior music education major and Pep Band Conductor Gianna Marrano shared her experience as a virtual student during the pandemic and how grateful she is to be performing in person once again.

“As someone who was in pep band during both a virtual and an in-person year, it’s awesome to see the camaraderie… that is a very big part of making music together,” Marrano said. “Also, making music during a virtual year is very difficult, so it’s nice to be back to the normal schedule.”

Playing at Community Fest offered the chance for the Pep Band to shine. Smiles and dances all around, from those performing all the way down to the College’s mascot Roscoe and the little kids taking group photos.

Kate McNamara, a freshman music major and member of the Pep Band, recounted her favorite sample.

"My favorite song we played at Community Fest was ‘Seven Nation Army,’” McNamara said. “It's a classic song that has a killer low brass part, and I love when the trumpets come in on top of it and scream. It's awesome."

Of the songs featured at Community Fest, the likes of Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk,” Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off,” and the "SpongeBob Theme" were selected for Pep Band’s ten-minute spotlight. A number of guests were quick to point out the name of each song once it began to play.

Pep Band prides itself on appealing to the College’s spirit of being part of a family. Many first-years have already found a close connection with those around them.

“Although I haven't been [a part of] Pep Band very long, I have really enjoyed my time because it's a way for me to meet musicians I don't see regularly in my ensembles,” McNamara said. “It's really cool to have fun with people I don't normally see. It's also really a great time to play pop songs. The fun thing about the pep band is we can do 'gigs' and play for a certain audience that wouldn't necessarily be watching the Concert Band or Wind Ensemble. It's a great way to put our music out there for everyone to hear."

Hours of work and practice has gone into these performances to ensure that each member knows their stage directions and cues, and so that they project with confidence.

“I’m just so glad that we have a dedicated incoming group of new members to bring some new life to the band,” Marrano said. “I’m glad that the work this group is putting in is showing in our performances.”

The Pep Band is slated to perform next at the Women’s Club Soccer home game on Oct. 2.