Governor races indicate shifts in party powers

Although not all ballots have been counted, most governor elections have been called with a few exceptions. Democrats flipped Massachusetts, Arizona and Maryland, and Republicans flipped Nevada (Flickr/“ Governor Votes Early ” by Jay Baker. October 13, 2014).

By Amber Nodes

Staff Writer

This midterm election was disappointing for Republicans, USA Today reports. Large news stations like ABC were predicting earlier this year that Republicans would win impressively in the midterm elections, but thus far it has not been so one-sided. Although not all ballots have been counted, most governor elections have been called with a few exceptions. Democrats flipped Massachusetts, Arizona and Maryland, and Republicans flipped Nevada.

Arizona’s race was called in favor of Democrat Katie Hobbs, who beat known Republican candidate, Kari Lake, reports NBC.

NBC reports that Kari Lake closely linked her campaign to Former President Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was rigged, and now she is suggesting there may be issues with the Arizona midterm election.

After the election was called in her opponent's favor, Kari Lake tweeted, “Arizonans know BS when they see it.” She has agitated supporters to where they are claiming “foul-play” and looking for a do-over, according to Vice.

Democrat Josh Shapiro beat Republican Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, an important swing state in the 2024 election, reports AP News. They report that despite high inflation rates and Shapiro as a member of the president’s party, which could be disadvantageous, Shapiro still managed to be the only governor of Pennsylvania to succeed a member of their own party since 1966. Mastriano ran on a far-right platform and previously supported banning all abortions while Shapiro ran to protect abortion rights in Pennsylvania.

In Wisconsin, another swing state, Democratic Governor Tony Evers was re-elected, according to NPR. Ever’s campaign focused on his Republican opponent, Tim Michels, and his history of supporting bans on abortion without exceptions. Normally, Wisconsin swings to the opposite party of the one previously in charge, according to NPR. Ever’s win in this midterm election breaks that trend.

In the Kansas governor race, Democratic candidate Laura Kelly won against Republican Derek Schmidt, according to Politico, which reports that Kelly may have gotten a boost in support when Roe v. Wade was overturned. Schmidt promised to ban abortion, even though citizens voted to protect abortion rights in the past.

Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke lost to Republican incumbent Governor Greg Abbott, reports PBS. The loss comes after O’Rourke lost a senate race in 2018 and his bid for nomination for the presidency in 2019. PBS reports that his chances of winning were always slim, considering that Texas has not elected a Democratic governor since 1990. O’Rourke’s campaign raised $75 million dollars, a record for a Democratic governor candidate in Texas.

In Georgia, Republican candidate Brian Kemp won re-election against Stacy Abrams, who hoped to energize disenfranchised voters in Georgia and promoted progressive ideas, reported NBC. She previously ran against Kemp and lost in 2018. Since he is expected to gain more than 50% of the vote, there will not be a run-off, according to NBC.

Gov. Ron DeSantis won his second term as Florida’s governor after defeating Democratic candidate Charlie Crist, reports NPR, by gaining votes in the Palm Beach and Miami-Dade areas, which were previously Democratic strongholds. NPR reports that this could set DeSantis up for a presidential run in 2024. Trump has responded to this prediction by telling reporters that DeSantis should not run for office and attacking him at a recent rally, calling him “DeSanctimonious.”

In a press conference President Biden said, “On this election season, the American people made it clear: They don’t want every day going forward to be a constant political battle.”

Check out The Signal’s other coverage of the 2022 Midterms about the Senate and House races.