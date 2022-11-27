Republicans Take Slim House Majority, Pelosi to Step Down from Dem Leadership Post

Republicans have taken a narrow majority of the House of Representatives following the Midterm elections (Flickr/“ US Capitol Building ” by ttarsiuk. June 10, 2010).

By Matthew Kaufman

International Assistant Editor

Republicans took a narrow majority of the House of Representatives following what many expected to be a “red wave” in the Midterms, which ended up being much more reserved.

Republicans were projected to secure the required 218 seats to obtain the majority, but several races remained uncalled as of Nov. 26, according to the New York Times.

Current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R–Calif.), who is expected to run for Speaker of the House, celebrated the results.

“Democrats' One-Party rule is OVER,” McCarthy said in a tweet. “@HouseGOP and I are ready to get to work for the American people, and fulfill our #CommitmentToAmerica with a GOP House Majority.”

Following the confirmation that the Democrats would lose their majority, current Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D–Calif.) announced that she would step down from her Democratic leadership post, as reported by the Washington Post.

“For me, the hour’s come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect,” Pelosi said in an address to the House.

Pelosi, whose husband was attacked in their home last month, is the first woman to serve as Speaker, and she has led the Democratic caucus of the House for 20 years.

The current number two Democrat, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland, also said he would step down from his leadership post.

“You know when Nancy said, ‘there’s a time and a season.’ I think it’s the time and the season, and I think we have excellent alternatives,” Hoyer said, according to the post.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D–N.Y.) has announced that he plans to run for the leadership post, as reported by Reuters. If elected, Jeffries would be the first Black congressperson to lead a caucus.

“I write to humbly ask for your support for the position of House Democratic Leader as we once again prepare to meet the moment,” Jeffries said in a letter to colleagues.

House Republicans are already outlining their plans for the next congressional term, according to AP. The GOP is planning to abolish the ongoing January 6th Committee and instead initiate investigations into President Biden’s son, Hunter, and his business dealings.

However, having such a slim majority will mean that McCarthy must tread carefully to ensure that he has the support of all caucus members in order to pass their priorities.

High inflation rates and President Biden’s unpopularity in recent months led many Republicans to be confident that they would easily retake the House and Senate, with some feeling confident that they could come out of the midterms with a majority margin of more than 20 seats, but the reality may be in the single digits, according to the Times.

Regardless, McCarthy is optimistic as his party returns to power in the House.

“Earning the majority is only the beginning,” McCarthy wrote in a letter to other Republicans. “Now we will be measured by what we do with our majority. Now the real work begins.”

