CUB ALT kicks off the semester with concert

By Grace Murphy

Staff Writer

A free concert with headliner Juice and opener Pop Alma was held by the College Union Board’s (CUB) ALT programming on Tuesday in the Brower Student Center.

Pop Alma, a three member band from New Jersey, opened the show with some songs off their 2021 EP, “Tales of a Hopeless Romantic.” The band has a sound of alternative rock mixed with hip-hop and had a lively stage presence while performing.

The main act, Juice, describes themselves as “blending rock, pop, R&B and hip-hop” according to their Spotify bio. The six members of the band performed songs from their 2018 EP “Workin’ on Lovin’” and their 2019 EP “you are simply magnificent,” along with covers of Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and Leon Bridges’ “River.”

With the member’s great chemistry, effortless harmonies and dancing on-stage, Juice put on a memorable show that had students of the College smiling and dancing along to the music. After the show, students stayed longer to buy merchandise from the two performers, take pictures, and meet and talk with members of the bands.

“I really enjoyed the concert,” said freshman civil engineering major Emily Oberman. “I love live music, and I liked the close knit atmosphere with the band.”

Alex Forton, a sophomore marketing major and a CUB ALT event coordinator, took charge in setting up the event and booking the artists. She oversaw contracting, booking a location, setting up the stage, hospitality and all behind the scenes aspects of the concert.

“I felt so accomplished because it seemed like everyone was having a good time,” said Forton. “It was great because it felt like all my hard work went into fruition, and it just made me happy to see that students [of the College] had that opportunity.”

CUB’s main purpose is to provide entertainment and organize fun events that the College’s students can take part in. ALT is one of four subsections of CUB, primarily focusing on smaller, alternative-themed events, including concerts and crafts.

“The CUB ALT events are small so it makes the experience more personable, and I really enjoy the artists that they get to perform,” said freshman psychology major Marissa Donohoe.

Along with small concerts, CUB ALT also holds some alternative programming events, like their vinyl painting and candy charcuterie board events last semester.

“We have our Bouquet Your Day event that’s coming up, so stay tuned for that, and we have one more ALT show,” said Forton. “I won’t spoil anything about that, but we have lots of ALT events coming up in the future.”