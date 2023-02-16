Four activities to keep you entertained in the cold weather

By Bailei Burgess-Simmons

Staff Writer

It’s that time of year again. Everyone is inside, the weather isn’t great and there is not much happening around here in Ewing. However, this does not mean that you have to be confined to your room. If you’re looking for fun things to do, or just ways to bide your time, here’s a list of exciting things to do locally.

1. Indoor Games

This may seem like an obvious one, but just play a game. When you’re unwilling to brave the cold, bring the fun to you! Card games and board games are a great way to spend quality time with your friends. The range of activities is unending. Feeling reflective? Card games like “We’re Not Really Strangers” are great for conversation starters and connecting with others. The specially selected deck of thought provoking questions helps players get to know themselves and each other better. Looking for some competitive fun? Card games like “Incoherent,” “What Do You Meme” and classics like “Uno” are guaranteed ways to get the entire group involved in some friendly competition. A trip to your local Barnes and Nobles is a great place to browse for games. There are two within driving distance that have plenty of activities which are perfect for a day spent indoors. If you’re not in the mood for card games, their collection of board games, puzzles and adult Lego sets are also plenty of fun.

2. Museums and Galleries

If you’re looking to get out and about, there’s a lot to see locally. Princeton and Trenton, both local to Ewing, are historical landmarks. This means that there is an endless amount to see. The New Jersey State Museum is a perfect date idea or just a fun way to get out of your dorm. Plus, it’s less than fifteen minutes away and tickets are only 10 bucks. In addition to its historical sites, in Princeton you can find art galleries and cultural landmarks great for getting lost in for a few hours. Princeton University's Gallery Project, Art@Bainbridge, is a perfect activity for a day off. The museum is nestled in the heart of Princeton on Nassau Street and neighbors some of the finest eateries New Jersey has to offer. Need I say more? Get on google and reserve those tickets!

3. Take a Cooking Class

I’m sure by this time of year, you are all exhausted with what’s available to eat on campus. Switch it up and take a cooking class. Whether you hope to learn a new recipe or just try something new, cooking classes are an exciting way to spend a slow weeknight, and there are a few just outside of Ewing. Sur La Table, for example, offers a wide range of local cooking classes. You’re welcome to try anything from baking classic French Madeleine’s or your own perfect stuffed pasta from scratch. They have both virtual and in person classes available to meet the needs of everyone interested, and most importantly, they have coupons. Prices vary but, if you sign up for their email list online, you will receive limited offers and promotions via email to help enhance your experience. You may also want to consider Sourland Bread and their local group bread baking sessions that send you home with a fresh loaf of sourdough bread and dough to make some more!

4. Get a Good Sweat In

This one is perfect for the gym rats. Looking for a fun activity or just something to help clear your conscience about missing a gym sesh? Well, there are any number of fun ways to work out. The College’s Recreation and Wellness offers many classes for students to take on campus in the rec center. If you go online, you can find kickboxing, cycling and yoga classes available, just to name a few. Classes are free, occur at varying times of the day to accommodate all schedules and only require that you reserve your spot in advance.

While these are just a few of the options, there is so much more to do in and around the College, such as these places:

Whether you’re going on a solo adventure or hoping to get your entire friend group out and about, there is plenty to get into around the College, now you just have to go out and do it.