The College’s Faculty Recital wows audience

Pianist Laura Ward (pictured left) plays piano while Steven Eddy (pictured right) sings on stage (Photo courtesy of Jayleen Rolon).

By Jayleen Rolon

Correspondent

90 minutes, 24 songs and a whole lot of uniqueness.

The College’s Center for the Arts held a recital on Feb. 8 featuring adjunct instructor of voice and baritone Steven Eddy. He was accompanied by pianist and Artistic Director of Lyric Fest Laura Ward to play in Mildred & Ernest E. Mayo Concert Hall.

The program featured sets of songs by four composers: Franz Schubert, Francis Poulenc, Gerald Finzi and Stephen Sondheim.

“This recital has been in the works for almost a year now,” said Eddy hours before the recital. “When you're a busy professional musician juggling a lot of outside performance projects while also having to learn so much music on the side, you need to plan well ahead to give yourself enough time to learn everything securely and not feel you're running up against a hard deadline.”

Eddy has several accolades, including 1st prize winner of the 2019 Oratorio Society of New York Competition and the 2015 Joy in Singing Debut Artist Award. Eddy also has an extensive repertoire performing opera and choral music across the northeast United States.

Behind Eddy and Ward was a slideshow presentation showcasing song titles and lyrics/translations for the assortment of songs sung in German, French and English.

Audience members were also provided with the event’s program, which included biographical information about the composers, as well as the performers and a full song list. The pamphlet also included instructions for the audience to hold their applause between each set of songs.

Songs performed derive from the late 18th century through the late 20th century, carrying the audience through music over the years.

“He’s a very generous performer,” said Colin Doyle, fellow musician and friend of Eddy — one of many close friends and family members who came to support the baritone. “We’re very proud.”

Audience members praised Eddy for his performance, noting his lively delivery.

“He’s amazing, but I’ve never heard him sing in a recital,” said Clara Swartzentruber, who accompanied Doyle, referencing Eddy’s background in vocal ensembles.

The final set of songs included many musical theater classics, starting with “Everybody Says Don’t” from the 1964 musical “Anyone Can Whistle,” which provoked laughter from the audience. The set ended with “Sunday” from the 1984 musical “Sunday in the Park with George.”

“I'm a huge theater nerd and gravitate toward songs that have a lot of dramatic impact,” Eddy said. “The word I'd use to describe the recital is ‘theatrical,’ most especially the second half of the program with musical settings of speeches from Shakespeare's plays, as well as excerpts from the musicals of Stephen Sondheim.”

Following the emotional performance of “Sunday,” the audience gave both Eddy and Ward a standing ovation filled with cheers, prompting Eddy to perform Sondheim’s “Broadway Baby” as an encore.

Mr. Eddy thanked his loved ones for their continued support in the acknowledgements section of the program pamphlet and was surrounded by familiar faces at the end of the night with a bouquet of roses.

“This is my first recital,” said Philadelphia resident and audience member Evan Harmon, 28, who traveled to the College to attend the event. “It was very vibrant, exhilarating, and virtuosic.”