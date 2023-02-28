Wrestling wins Mideast Regional Championship

By Aidan Mastandrea

Staff Writer

The College’s wrestling team traveled to Ithaca on Saturday and walked away with their third straight Mideast Regional title. Four of the College’s wrestlers qualified for the national tournament.

The Lions placed first scoring 137.5 team points, Ithaca College came in second scoring 121.5 points, and RPI rounded out the top three with a team point total of 112.

Senior Domenic Difrancescantonio (141), senior Matt Sacco (157), sophomore Nick Sacco (165) and senior Peter Wersinger (285) all helped push the college to first place while also stamping their ticket to nationals.

Along with the national qualifiers, the College also had five more wrestlers finish in the top seven over the weekend in Ithaca, New York.

“It was an awesome weekend,” said sophomore finance major Nick Sacco. “It’s always great for the team to capture a title and prove how we are one of the powerhouses in the nation.”

The Lions regular season prepared them for the Midwest Regional tournament, beating multiple nationally ranked programs throughout the year.

After a 29th place finish at nationals last year, the Lions will look to improve this time around as the College’s four competitors will spend the coming days getting ready to win for themselves and the team.

“Myself and the other qualifiers look to capture national titles and a team title down in Virginia,” Sacco said. “We are staying focused and having fun before we [depart] for nationals.”

The Division III wrestling National Championships will take place March 10-11 in Roanoke, Virginia.