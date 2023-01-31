The College’s Men’s Basketball suffers tough loss against Montclair State

By Aidan Mastandrea﻿

Staff Writer

The College’s men's basketball team took on the Montclair State Red Hawks on Saturday afternoon in Packer Hall, trying to avenge a loss earlier in the season. A late comeback ultimately fell short as Montclair State edged out the College with a final score of 69-64.

The Lions went into Saturday's game winning five out of their last six games, including wins over the teams from New Jersey City University and Ramapo College. After a lackluster start to the season, the College is looking for momentum to end the season and head into the conference tournament.

The first half on Saturday was controlled by the Red Hawks. The largest deficit for the Lions was 10 points in the half, and a three pointer from senior forward Steven Breeman gave Montclair State an eight point lead heading into the break.

Senior guard and the Lions leading scorer Anthony DiCaro was held scoreless in the first half, while senior Danny Bodine and sophomore Pat Higgins added seven and six points respectively to keep the College within striking distance heading into the second half.

The Lions got off to а hot start in the second half behind Higgins, who scored a quick seven points in the first 4 minutes of the half to cut the Red Hawks lead to only one. Moments later, at the 15:30 mark, DiCaro scored his first points, hitting a three pointer to tie the game.

The College was never able to eclipse the tie and take the lead and for the rest of the half played from behind. The Lions outscored the Red Hawks 42-24 in the paint, but Shooting an abysmal 19.2 percent from behind the three point line made it tough for the College to take down Montclair State.

Higgins finished with a team high 17 points, while Bodine and senior forward Jim Clemente both had 11 points. DiCaro helped set up his teammates and racked up 8 assists in the afternoon.

The College will look to bounce back this week with two conference games against Stockton University and Ramapo College.