Nightlife at the College: What is there for students to do?

It's no secret that a typical college student endures many stresses throughout the week, and it can be hard to find the balance between work and play (Photo courtesy of Shane Gillespie/Staff Photographer).

By Emma Pascarella

Correspondent

What do students who attend the College do on a weekday or weekend night? It is no secret that a typical college student endures many stresses throughout the week, and it can be hard to find the balance between work and play.

So the question stands: what are students doing to escape all the pressure and intensity that plays a role in college life? These four years of our lives are supposed to be the best ones, consisting of parties, group hangouts, going to classes and simply being around friends; these are the years you will never get back.

Students of the College are constantly on the move and looking for anything that can keep them active. Lindsay O’Keefe, a senior math major, said she keeps her weekdays as busy as she can.

“Being in my senior year, I definitely have a lot of stressful days,” O’Keefe said. “One of the things I have dived deep into is trying out the yoga studio located in Campus Town.”

Empower Yoga has become a hotspot for students as they have great deals that are helpful for college kids. Every Thursday night the studio has created a 60-minute session that is only $5 to attend. O’Keefe expressed that this yoga class has helped her manage the stresses she feels from classes.

Although a zen night is what many may look for, some people had another idea for how they are choosing to spend their Thursday nights. Kristina Ng, a senior nursing major, said she spends her Thursday nights at Cooper’s Riverview, also known as “Rho,” located in Trenton about twenty minutes from campus.

“Rho has been a major hotspot for as long as I have been a student here at the college,” Ng explained. She went on to say that Rho is a perfect place to get away from campus and enjoy a night out with friends or meet new people who also attend the College.

Gianna Coppola, a senior business major, said her ideal weekday night consisted of visiting a popular hotspot on Tuesday nights.

“The place to be on a Tuesday night would without a doubt be Slocum’s Bowling, Bar, and Grille,” Coppola said. She added that she’s spent every Tuesday night there for the past two years.

Filled with a fun atmosphere to enjoy a night with friends, this is the perfect weekday spot. Slocum’s is a three minute drive from campus, making it a convenient hangout location.

For freshmen, there are also many opportunities to socialize, but it may be a bit harder as most freshmen are not allowed to have cars on campus.

Karlie Pomponio, a freshman nursing major, said that although it was tough adjusting to college and being away from home, the friends that she has made has made it easier to adjust.

“I am a part of the women’s soccer team, so to have that group of established friends has been nothing short of amazing,” Pomponio said. Her favorite hangout spots around campus are the Brower Student Center and the freshman towers.

But for Olivia Magee, a freshman education major, being in her first year of college and living in a dorm can sometimes be repetitive. Magee said that sometimes there isn’t much to do on campus other than stay in and just hang out with friends.

“I think I am just wanting to get out and see what else is offered on campus, but I just don’t know where to start,” Magee said.

The College has much to offer students, including the hangout spots on and close to campus, nearby restaurants and all the wonderful people who go here that could potentially be a friend forever. Ultimately, it is up to students to put themselves out there and make their own fun.