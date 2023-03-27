Fine dining that’s tucked away: The 1855 Room

The 1855 Room, located in Eickhoff Hall, is an upscale dining room that is accessible to all students, faculty and staff members (Photo courtesy of Shane Gillespie/Staff Photographer).

By Kaitlyn Harms

Staff Writer

The 1855 Room, located in Eickhoff Hall, is an upscale dining room that is accessible to all students, faculty and staff members of the College. This dining room is named after the founding year of the College, and students have found it to offer a scenic and enjoyable experience that does not disappoint.

Many themed events are held at the 1855 Room throughout the year, and students have been enjoying the atmosphere of this dining option on campus.

“I felt like I was in a real restaurant with servers, nice table cloths and music playing,” said Emily Krassowski, a sophomore mechanical engineering major. “I liked how you could go up and take what you wanted instead of ordering a set meal; it made it more of a flexible buffet style.”

The ever-changing menu of 1855 Room has been a contributing reason as to why so many students and faculty members return.

“The menu changes everyday so the food options are always evolving. That is something that I think sets the 1855 Room apart from the other dining options,” said Deyarit Teaveras, a kinesiology major at the College who has been a server at the dining room for two months. “A lot of older students and faculty come to eat, which is so cool, because in the past students were not able to.”

The 1855 Room, which is only open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on weekdays, is a place on campus that many students are not aware of due to its somewhat hidden location within Eickhoff Hall. The students who have stumbled upon this dining option at the College have enjoyed the buffet luncheons.

The food served in the 1855 room ranges from meals and beverages to desserts. Some dinner foods that have been served include stuffed shells, steak and mashed potatoes. The desserts have included cake, flan, brownies and chocolate chip cookies.

“I felt like I was at a fancy resort with a high quality buffet when I dined there,” said Ines Dominique, sophomore biology major. “The meals differ per day with several side dishes such as soup, salad and dessert. I often see professors dining there. It is a good place for a high end lunch.”

This dining option has left a lasting impression on many of the students at the College, even those who have graduated.

“The 1855 room is a hidden gem on campus,” said Dave McMullen, ’21. “From the men’s soccer team’s postseason banquet to having lunch with professors or friends, it’s been a great experience each time. While there are other great spots to eat lunch on campus, I’ve never had to wait for a table at the 1855 room, and the food has been outstanding each time.”

Daily menus for the 1855 Room, including nutritional information, can be found on the College’s dining services website.