Women's Lacrosse: bright start to the year

By Joey Bachich

Staff Writer

What Has Happened So Far

Through three games this season the Lions are looking like themselves, winning all three relatively comfortably. To open the year, the Lions defeated the University of Scranton team 12-8 and had a run of 5 goals in a row after being tied 6-6 in the third quarter. For their first away test against Lebanon Valley College, the Lions put on a show, winning 19-4 in stunning fashion.

Game Summary

A tough game loomed ahead against Cabrini University, but it was nothing that the Lions could not handle, with a comfortable 18-7 win. The first quarter was as expected with the Lions, snagging 6 goals and only letting up one. The Lions had a great gameplan with their ride (like a full court press in basketball) where they would pressure off the ball and let the goalie try and make a tough pass. Using this tactic, the Lions flipped turnovers into goals and really made the Cabrini team work to keep the ball. The second quarter was slightly a different story, with Cabrini finding their footing in the game and winning the quarter 3-2. While the ride was still working, the College’s offense stagnated and could not get quality shots in settled situations, allowing Cabrini to keep the game within distance, and the game was 8-4 at the half. The College had an explosion on the offensive end, scoring eight goals in the third quarter alone. The Lions did not let off the gas after each goal and Cabrini just couldn’t keep up. The fourth quarter was played at a slower pace, with the teams tied 2-2 for the quarter. The game ended in the favor of the Lions, 18-7.

Player Summary

It was a complete game from the Lions on the score sheet, with six players that had multiple points. Senior attacker Anna Devlin led the way with four goals and three assists, controlling the game and having her way with any defender thrown at her. Junior attacker Natalie Berry had two goals and four assists, really seeing the field and getting herself into great positions to make the next pass. Senior M/D Wayden Ay had an insane stat line of two goals, two assists, seven ground balls, and two caused turnovers, having a fully complete game and being all over the field.

The Mountain Gets Steeper

This month, the Lions play against four ranked opponents in six games. This is going to show everyone how good the Lions really are and could see them move into first place nationally if they win all six games. The two most important games in this stretch are back-to-back games against No. 1 ranked Middlebury College at home March 23 and an away game against No. 9 ranked Gettysburg College. If the Lions want to make a statement to the nation that they are a juggernaut, they need to have an all time month in March.



