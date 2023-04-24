Biology at the College: How the department prepares students for the future of science

The College prides itself on accommodating the academic interests and goals of every biology student (Photo courtesy of Nita Kinatukara/Staff Photographer).

By Kaitlyn Harms

Staff Writer

Exciting advances in biology have led to better treatments and medications for diseases, and inspired students at the College are eager to play a role in this process after they graduate. With a broad curriculum that encourages investigation inside and outside of the classroom and a faculty with wide-ranging expertise, the College prides itself on accommodating the academic interests and goals of every biology student.

College alumni have carried the lessons they learned with them as they explore the paths ahead of them. Maria Mathew ’22 said she has found the study skills she adopted while at the College extremely helpful as she has pursued further education after graduation.

“The courses I took helped me to develop study skills and time management techniques I use now to digest the large amount of information I learn each day in medical school,” Mathew said. “As I progressed higher in the [College’s] biology courses, I appreciated that examination questions were application-based rather than simple memorization, similar to exams in medical school.”

By the end of their undergraduate experience, numerous students have become colleagues with the biology faculty, continuing to collaborate with them on advancing science.

“Apart from challenging coursework, TCNJ’s biology faculty were all so supportive and integral to building the skills I now utilize in medical school,” Mathew said. “From easily attainable research opportunities to multiple chances to mentor younger students, the many experiences I received at TCNJ have inspired the activities I continue to take part in as a medical student.”

Biology students who are currently working toward earning their degrees believe that the curriculum is designed to set them up for success in the future.

“The curriculum definitely challenges students, but I believe that it is preparing me for what I want to pursue post-graduation,” said Anna Galoumian, a sophomore biology major. “I always feel supported by my professors whether they are giving me advice or simply some motivation.”

Other students selected the College to learn more about the sciences because they knew it would prepare them for their future endeavors.

“I chose to be a biology major because I knew it would offer me the right courses and resources I need to prepare for a future career in healthcare,” said Erin Hanlon, a sophomore biology major.

Broad faculty expertise is a core quality of the biology department that allows the College to stand out among others. Dr. Marcia O’Connell is a professor and microbiologist at the College who has seen students develop the skills necessary to achieve their goals.

“I have been teaching for a very long time, and throughout that time I have been in touch with many alumni who have ended up in a huge array of fascinating careers,” Dr. O’Connell said. “Some prior students are now working in scientific photography, physical therapy, teaching at any level, and some have even started their own companies in bio tech and have become college administrators. Whatever they want to do in the world of science they are well prepared to pursue it.”

When asked what the most rewarding aspect of her job is, Dr. O’Connell responded, “It is most definitely interacting with students and being a part of their journey because every student is on a path, and it is wonderful to take part in that.”