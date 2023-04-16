Lyric Theatre presents ‘The Music of Jeanine Tesori’ alongside Broadway’s Joshua Henry

By Catherine Gonzalez

Staff Writer

Members of the College’s Lyric Theatre group performed a concert of songs by composer Jeanine Tesori on the Kendall Main Stage in Kendall Hall at 7:30 p.m on Wednesday. Broadway performer Joshua Henry also performed in the concert.

Lyric Theatre is a quarter-unit class that meets weekly, allowing students to receive class credit and be part of a community with other students who enjoy performing.

“I don’t even view it as a class so much as a gathering to come together and sing and work towards a performance,” said Max Shumylo, a sophomore history and secondary education major and member of Lyric Theatre.

Lyric Theatre members have gotten the chance to connect with professionals in the theater field throughout the school year. During the fall semester, they traveled to New York for a masterclass with Tesori in preparation for Wednesday’s performance. Members also received some performing tips from Henry before the show.

“The advice shared within these experiences has been treasured and has helped me grow as a musician and performer,” said Lyric Theatre member and freshman music performance major Josh Cruz-Morales.

The show was a revue featuring songs from the musicals “Violet,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “Fun Home,” “Soft Power” and “Shrek the Musical,” in addition to a song written by Tesori for Kirsten Chenoweth’s studio album. The songs were accompanied by a live band featuring a pianist, a keyboardist, a drummer and a bassist.

Similar to full-length musicals, students dressed in costumes that corresponded with their characters in each number. They also often used props and performed choreography.

Throughout the show, Lyric Theatre members performed as a collective group. They also showcased their personal talents and personalities by singing and dancing solo, or with one or two other people.

Group or solo, the audience was very engaged with the performances. They gave especially loud cheers during “Forget About the Boy” from “Violet” when freshman elementary education, special education and psychology major Gabbi Nucci performed a tap dance solo. The crowd roared with laughter when Aidan Hulse, a freshman mathematics and secondary education major, gave a humorous performance as Donkey from “Shrek the Musical.”

“Everyone in Lyric provides something special to the cast,” Cruz-Morales said. “My favorite part of Lyric Theater is watching everyone show off their talents in a safe and encouraging environment.”