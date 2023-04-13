What’s leaving Netflix in April: Watch them before they’re gone!

By Liz Ciocher

Staff Writer

As Netflix transitions in and out of different programs for its viewers, some great movies are often neglected and removed from the rotation. Different shows and movies are thrown into the mix on Netflix each month, with changes beginning on the first of the month.

I watched a lot of movies listed online as “Leaving Netflix,” including older classics and newer specialties. After facing this experience, I’ve compiled the top five movies to watch before they’re gone. With the genres ranging from comedy to drama, here’s my top picks to watch before they are replaced on May 1.

5. “Empire State” (2013)

Liam Hemsworth, Emma Roberts and Dwayne Johnson bring a true story to life in this film. Their talented acting following an action-packed plot gives a lot to like about this movie, especially to fans of the crime-drama genre. Set in New York City, there are many conflicts of money, theft, secrets and death within this plot, creating a perfect recipe for a satisfying and intriguing film.

4. “Scott Pilgrim vs the World” (2010)

Based off of the graphic novel “Scott Pilgrim,” this comedy is very popular amongst action and comedy fans. As one of Michael Cera’s most famous roles, this film brings the comic book to life with award winning visual effects and a soundtrack known to inspire famous rappers and musicians, such as Lil Uzi Vert and Kid Cudi. It follows the adventures of a young aspiring musician, his new girlfriend and her jealous ex-boyfriends who are out to get him. Its runtime is just under two hours and is definitely worth the watch before it is too late.

3. “The Gentlemen” (2020)

This movie, starring icons like Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant, is another comedy that does an impressive job of addressing issues and topics in society today. McConaughey is a young entrepreneur with a marijuana distribution business, but when he decides he is done with the business, conflicts arise in both comedic and dramatic ways. The film manages to be funny while addressing serious issues like wealth and greed, all of which come together for a great movie.

2. “21 Jump Street” (2012)

This iconic comedy starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill is a must-see, especially if you haven’t already. It’s unbelievably funny and creative with very high reviews from critics. Tatum and Hill are undercover policemen attempting a drug bust in a high school, but they find acting as high schoolers is much harder than they anticipated. The plot is well developed, the jokes are properly executed and the actors are very talented. Its initial release was over 10 years ago, but its humor and quality make it absolutely timeless.

1. “The Dark Knight” (2008)

One of Heath Ledger’s most famous and critically acclaimed roles as the Joker makes its appearance in “The Dark Knight.” It is one of many movies in the “Batman” franchise, but a generally favored adaptation. Christian Bale plays Batman, another unforgettable performance, making this movie the top film to watch before its departure from Netflix on May 1.

Overview

A lot of these soon-to-be abandoned movies are comedies, and unfortunately there will not be a lot of comedies added to Netflix in the month of May to take their place. There is the exception of “Pitch Perfect,” but April is definitely the season to binge Netflix as a comedy fan.

Overall, it’s sad to see so many good movies go, but it does provide a great excuse to binge some iconic movies! They might make their way around on screen again as Netflix goes through its usual changes, but for now, we only have the rest of the month to enjoy them.