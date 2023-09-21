“Dancing with the Stars” returns to ABC with new season this month

By Giulia Campora

Staff Writer

“Dancing With The Stars” is beginning another fantastic season and it is filled with A-list celebrities that will be competing with the show’s amazing dancers. There will be new choreographies, new dancers and new fun theme nights. It will be so exciting, to say the least!

“Dancing With The Stars” is a popular ballroom competition where celebrities, paired with professional dancers, compete weekly to win the acclaimed Mirrorball Trophy. Each week, the show has a theme and competitors are eliminated because of public voting and scores by each of the judges.

Before this season began, there was a huge loss in the “Dancing with The Stars” community. One of the long-time and iconic ballroom judges, Len Goodman, passed away on April 22. Hrseasons) with dancer Julianne Hough, alongside Alfonso Ribeiro. Furthermore, the show will be returning to ABC this year after it aired exclusively on Disney+ last season. Episodes from this season will also be streaming on Disney+ and Hulu the next day.

The judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are confirmed to be returning this season. Inaba and Tonioli have been judges on the competition since it began in 2005 and Hough was a competing pro dancer for 17 seasons straight before becoming an official judge for the show in 2020.

Charli D’Amelio (who currently has 100 million followers on TikTok) won last season alongside her ballroom partner Mark Ballas. This win caused a bit of controversy on social media since she was already a great dancer before the competition. Since D’Amelio is a multi-millionaire TikTok dancer, some were hoping for Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy to win since they improved so much during the competition.

The list of celebrity competitors for the upcoming season is pretty huge. To begin with, we have Jamie Lynn Spears competing with Alan Bernstein, then Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber. We also have Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart.

Other dancing contestants include Peta Murgatroyd and Barry Williams, Charity Lawson and Arthem, Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold, Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong, Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater, Mira Sorvino and Glec Savchenko, Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy and Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki. It will be so exciting to see what these couples are preparing for the audience on the dance floor!

This season seems like it will be a tough competition to crack. The show will be returning on America’s TV screens on Sept. 26.