Exploring Zach Bryan's self-titled album: A musical journey of emotions and resilience

By Jasmine Lee

Staff Writer

Zach Bryan’s new self-titled album beautifully encapsulates the thoughts and emotions within his mind while pulling the heartstrings of many who have struggled to express these feelings themselves.

Bryan's fourth album, 16 tracks long, was released on Aug. 25 and features collaborations with The Lumineers, Kacey Musgraves, The War and Treaty and Sierra Ferrell. Bryan is known for classic folk and outlaw country that is sung with a raspy voice and lyrics that will cut you straight to the bone.

His new album shares some of the nostalgic feel of his past hits, including "Something in the Orange," which launched him to fame. Bryan's songs are replete with themes of love, friendship, family and the reality and hardships of growing up, which are recurring themes in old and new music.

Bryan opens his album with a poem, “Fear & Fridays,” which outlines his journey as an artist and moments within his life that hold meaning. The beginning of the poem talks about the various life experiences he has had. Bryan discusses fear and how he faces it, and that no matter how many times he encounters it, he will always be scared. The underlying theme that stems from fear is the ability to persevere and overcome the challenges that life might throw at you so that one day you might see personal growth and enjoy what life truly has to offer.

Among the other songs I enjoyed on this album are "Overtime," "Hey Driver" and "Tourniquet," which all showcase his signature sound while telling an entirely new story.

The same theme of overcoming hardships is present in his second track “Overtime.” The song kicks off with an electric guitar rendition of the Pledge of Allegiance, infusing it with a kinetic energy that permeates the entire track. It is safe to say that this ranks among the livelier songs on the album. Within this song, Bryan delves into the theme of familial loss and how he effectively disproves those who doubted his potential for success. It's a track that underscores the importance of perseverance and the belief that hard work can eventually bring meaningful results.

The thing I love about Bryan's songs, especially in this album, is how every song examines the everyday meanings of life and makes you feel at peace with it.

The fifth track on the album, "Hey Driver," summarizes this message. The harmonies in this song melt away worries and one can truly hear the soul that Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, known together as The War and Treaty, add to the song. Unlike the other songs, this one is more influenced by folk music. I love the opening chorus where Trotter says, “So take me down a road that’s a little bit windy / To a place they still put sugar in their iced tea.” For me and many others, this line describes focusing on simpler times when people were not constantly striving to be more.

An aspect that particularly stands out to me regarding this album is the lyrical elegance present in his tracks, which can especially be found in the 12th track "Tourniquet."

The focal point of the song revolves around a young woman who has faced numerous challenges in her life. Bryan employs the metaphorical tourniquet as a means to halt her emotional suffering and anguish, taking on the role of a caregiver. This song delves into the emotions of love, suffering and the process of recovery that the world can inflict upon an individual, and I believe there is an undeniable beauty in that. While a significant portion of the album employs acoustic arrangements, this particular song incorporates elements of an electric guitar into its melody. This addition feels refreshing and sets it apart from the rest of the tracks.

Overall, Bryan's storytelling with lyrics touches the hearts of his fans who keep coming back for more. His soothing music and unique voice are great for late-night drives. If you are into folk or country music, this album is definitely worth listening to.