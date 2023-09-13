Global Citizen Festival: What you need to know before attending the show

By Giulia Campora

Staff Writer

Many artists from the music industry are reuniting for the Global Citizen Festival, a charity event to take action against poverty, to perform on the lawn of Central Park in New York City.

This event will be back in New York for one night only on Sept. 23. This event is free. The tickets are earned by signing up for a donation and if you win, you will receive an email!

The headliners will be Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jungkook and Anitta. Other performers include Maneskin, Sofia Carson, Stray Kids, Conan Gray, Demi Lovato and D-Nice.

This event has the goal to end poverty with the help of the public and the music industry.

The seating chart of the show is all general admission, but divided into four sections: general admission, and nearest to the stage there are three different VIP sections: Global VIP ($199), Citi Premium VIP ($250) and Ultimate VIP ($499), which has a reserved section closest to the stage.

VIP tickets for the show have been sold out since the announcement that Jungkook is performing as co-headliner.

General admission tickets are earned through the raffle mentioned earlier, and gates will open at 2:00 p.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. The show will begin around 4:00 p.m., ending at 10:00 p.m. on the dot.

For more depth on how to actually win these general admission tickets, there will be five separate draws (four of them already concluded). The last one you can still enter is Sept. 12 – Sept.19, closing at midnight eastern.

Drawings will be given after signing up with the official app. The day after each draw ends, winners will be notified via email, and they will have 48 hours to claim the tickets on the Global Citizen app and on Ticketmaster. Each draw requires 60 points to enter and you can enter as many times as you like.

For those interested that can’t attend the Global Citizen Festival, there will be a live-stream on X, Facebook, Twitch, Hulu and TikTok. The livestream will be available worldwide.

The official website of the festival goes more in depth about what the festival is all about.

Look forward to a night full of music and you help the world at the same time!