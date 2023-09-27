Hunter Biden indicted on gun charges

In the past week, the son of President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, was indicted for a firearms purchase that took place in 2018 (Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons/“ Hunter Biden September 30, 2014 ” by Prime Minister’s Office. September 30, 2014).

By Shaim Akhtar

Staff Writer

In the past week, the son of President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, was indicted for a firearms purchase that took place in 2018. The indictment marks a significant development in United States politics, as Biden is the first child of a sitting president to face federal charges.

In 2018, Biden purchased a revolver from a gun store located in Delaware, which requires a federal form to be filled in order to complete the transaction. In the form, Biden falsified his drug addiction and usage to “any stimulant, narcotic drug and any other controlled substance, when in fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious” as stated in the indictment.

Biden’s actions carry significant legal consequences, potentially resulting in a maximum of 25 years in prison and fines amounting to $750,000, as specified by the three indictment charges: providing false information on a federal form during the purchase of firearms, deceiving the federally licensed gun dealer in Delaware and unlawfully possessing a firearm while using drugs or being addicted to drugs.

According to the New York Times, a plea was originally reached between Biden and the federal government that would lead to a guilty verdict with Biden being charged with two tax misdemeanors, but avoid prosecution on the gun charge by enrolling in a diversion program.

The original plea deal fell apart due to the presiding judge’s inquiry on the specifics of the agreement. For example, NPR states that Biden’s attorneys argued that a clause in the plea would theoretically drop tax-related crimes in the same period as the federal gun charges for Biden. As a result, prosecutors disagreed with Biden’s theory, causing the original plea deal to be compromised and fall apart due to altering viewpoints on clauses stated in the agreement.

Biden’s plea deal falling through was met by politicians from both sides of the political spectrum, reflecting on the situation.

In an NBC interview, former Republican President Donald Trump commented that Biden had a “deal of the century.” Trump also expressed his thoughts on the existence of Biden’s trial, stating, "It's a very sad thing, and so bad for the country."

Democratic Representative Jamin Raskin also commented, “I don’t think we should applaud the (justice) system when it works for Hunter Biden, but then tear the system down when it works for Donald Trump.”

In response to the indictment, the federal court in Delaware has issued a summons for Biden to appear in court for the federal charges, while the date and location is not disclosed.

Currently, Biden is residing in California and any plans to surrender or the details behind the summons are being developed by his attorneys.

The uncertainty surrounding whether Biden will receive a guilty verdict highlights the complexity of his ongoing legal process, which will be revealed in the coming years. Ultimately, Biden’s case serves as a reminder that the rule of law is applied and exercised on everyone, regardless of their status or connections.