Jersey Shore photographer Gregory Andrus discusses the purpose of life and giving back

After a near death experience, Jersey Shore photographer Gregory Andrus discovered his purpose to reveal the worth of every person and the beauty of the world around him (Photo courtesy of Mary Andrus, 2021).

By Olivia Harrison

Staff Writer

The meaning of life is one that is complicated, and is a self-exploratory journey. While we may not truly ever find a concrete answer to this question, we can still discover our passions. In turn, we can give something back to the world, whether significant or not.

Toms River resident and photographer Gregory Andrus has found a way to give back to the world through creativity and self-expression, which is shown through his beautiful photographs of the Jersey Shore, its residents and people he has met. He is well known for his Facebook page “Portraits of the Jersey Shore,” where he posts his pictures, advocates for the community and showcases the immense beauty known throughout the Jersey Shore region.

Andrus’s journey into photography was a complicated one, filled with trauma, addiction and recovery. In his early 20s, Andrus was caught in the crossfire of a police conflict, where he was involved in a shooting that nearly cost him his life. Doctors told him it was a miracle he survived.

In an interview with The Signal, Andrus stated he realized that because of a higher power, his life was saved. For the first time, he realized his life mattered and that he had a second chance at life. He began the process of healing and finding strength in God. Andrus originally went to school to become a pastor but felt as if God were calling him elsewhere. He then received his first iPhone and decided to start taking pictures of what inspired him at the shore.

“My friends started telling me that my photos were really good, and after several weeks, I asked if anybody had a camera they wanted to sell,” Andrus said.

But something alluring happened that called Andrus to photography. A mysterious package was dropped off at Andrus’ home. When he opened the package, Andrus discovered a brand new Nikon D3200 camera. There was no return address on the label or a name. Andrus immediately took this as a sign from God and knew his true calling.

Andrus took a year to perfect his craft and get better at photography. One day, a friend gave him a suggestion that would change the course of his life. His friend told him about a man in New York City who did street interviews. The man would speak to people, take a photo and share their stories. So, Andrus decided to take this idea to the Jersey Shore.

“My entire mission was to meet people and to hear their stories and to give dignity to those who did not have a voice,” Andrus explained. “My page and myself have very much prospered and thrived from this.”

Through these interviews and portraits, Andrus gave those who were marginalized a voice to be heard as well as compassion. The stories told are interpersonal, and many have opened up, sharing vulnerable stories about their lives. These pictures and stories have been compiled in Andrus’ first book, “Portraits of the Jersey Store…Everyone Has a Story.”

Andrus continued to tell people’s stories, even highlighting the stories of the courageous lifeguards he met along the way and created his second portrait book, “Sand, Sea, and Rescue.”

He then decided to move his photography journey in a different direction, taking a more internal approach to his work, steering away from human interest stories. He is currently in the process of creating his third photo book, “A Walk Along the Shore.”

“I am walking down from Sandy Hook to Cape May over the course of a year,” Andrus explained. “I want to see what the ocean reveals to me. I want to see what God reveals to me. And I want to see what I learn about myself and put this all in a book.”

His goal is to see the Jersey Shore in all four seasons and photograph its natural beauty. As of Sept. 9, he has started his journey, photographing Sandy Hook after the shore season.

“I’m hoping this book will be a revelation for all of us of just how beautiful life truly can be if we just take the time to notice it,” Andrus said.

Although we may never know the true meaning of life, we can appreciate its beauty and make the most of our lives through giving back to others. Whether we give back through artistic mediums or by listening to someone else’s story, we can truly make a difference in preserving the worth of others.

For more information on Gregory Andrus, you can visit his website and follow him on Facebook (@Portraits of The Jersey Shoreor Instagram (@portraitsofthejerseyshoreofficial).