Katy Perry sells rights to her music catalog in $225 million deal

By Erica Remboske

Staff Writer

Katy Perry took the world by surprise last week when she announced that she had sold her music catalog to Litmus Music for $225 million, bringing her net worth now to $340 million.

The deal includes five albums Perry had written for Capital Records, some of them being her most popular. The albums range from 2008 all the way through 2020. The list also includes 16 multi-platinum singles, such as “Firework” and “Roar,” according to People.

The five albums that Litmus has received rights to include: “One of the Boys,” “Teenage Dream,” “Prism,” “Witness” and “Smile.” Universal Music Group still owns the masters to all five of the albums.

Litmus Music launched in the summer of 2022, with Keith Urban being the first artist to sell their catalog to them in December 2022. According to Litmus, as part of the deal, Urban’s record company and Litmus worked together on his new album which came out Sept. 18 of this year.

For over two decades, Katy Perry, whose real name is Katheryn Hudson, made music that every pop lover enjoys and quickly rose to the top of the charts.

According to IMDb, throughout her career, Perry has earned 34 awards and received 108 various nominations. Some awards that she has won include at the iHeart Music Awards, Kids’ Choice Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and more. She has also been nominated for a Grammy at least 13 times throughout her career.

Perry’s deal comes before reaching the last leg of her Las Vegas residency, “Play,” which takes place between Oct. 10 and Nov. 4. This would mark two years of doing shows throughout her residency tour (which started in 2021).

Perry is taking a break from music because she would like to take her time with her new album. Not only is she working on an album, she is also caring for her 3-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom.

As Perry takes a break from music, she is also a judge on the competition show “American Idol.” She judges alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, with Ryan Seacrest as the host. “American Idol” is a hit television show where singers who have dreams of becoming a star compete against one another in multiple rounds trying to win first place and becoming America’s newest idol.

Perry’s fans hope to see more music coming from her soon, as she has stepped away from music and sold the rights to her older music. The deal with Litmus may be a hint that new music is coming soon, or at least close to being done within the next year. Fans are anxiously waiting to see what future Perry brings.