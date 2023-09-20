Men’s Soccer drops home opener to RPI

By Joseph Caruso

Staff Writer

The College’s men’s soccer team had a tough afternoon, losing 5-0 to the Engineers of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). This was the Lions’ inaugural home game this season, despite it already being the eighth game of the season.

The Engineers came into the day riding a mini two-game win streak and looked to build off of that momentum in the first half. However, the Lions defense proved to be tough out of the gate; through the first 30 minutes of action, the Engineers were held without a corner kick or a shot on goal.

The College fought hard, but RPI’s fifth-year senior Josh Guadiano scored his second goal of the season on an assist from senior Christian Lombardo in the 37th minute. Regardless, the Lions found themselves within one goal come halftime, with more shots on goal than the Engineers.

Things fell apart in the second half, as less than ten minutes in, RPI had put up two more goals, including a penalty kick from Josh Guadino. His second score of the game put the Engineers up 3-0.

The Lions' carelessness plagued them in the latter half of the match, as they committed another foul, leading to the second penalty kick goal for RPI, this time from sophomore Gianfranco Loli, to put the Engineers up five goals.

The Lions were dominated in every facet, dropping this game by a score of 5-0. Senior forward Luke Pascarella led the team with three shots on the afternoon, while senior goalie Julian Franco continues to move up on the all-time saves list for the College, with 191 in total after his three saves today.

The College had a difficult time mustering up anything on offense, with just six shots, three of which being on goal compared to the Engineers’ 15 total shots. The Lions had just two total shots in the second half, with only one being on goal. The College has had a tough time offensively, being shutout for the second consecutive game and only having one goal in the prior three contests, as they drop to 2-5-1 on the season, having not won a match since the Brick City Classic over a week ago.

The Lions now look ahead to try and turn their season around, but it will not be easy. Three of the next four teams awaiting the College are above .500 for the year; and if the Lions want to rebound, they will have to do it fast, as the midway point of the season is rapidly approaching. For now, the Lions shift their focus to Ramapo College who they will face off against on the road in their first conference game of the season on Saturday, Sept. 23.



