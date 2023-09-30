NFL contenders versus pretenders

By Zach Jacovini

Staff Writer

The NFL began its 104th season just under three weeks ago, and since then fans have sat back and enjoyed a chaotic yet memorable start of the league year.

Whether it has been catastrophic season ending injuries to All-Pro players such as running back Nick Chubb or quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Miami Dolphins dropping a whopping 70 points on the increasingly-dysfunctional Denver Broncos, or some historical comebacks, the NFL has offered drama of all kinds for their rabid fans to begin the season.

NFL fans are spoiled every year by the incredible entertainment provided by the league's world-class athletes, and so far this season has been more of the same. Three weeks into the season, only three teams are left undefeated, but several surprise contenders have been revealed as well.

However, not all teams with the same record are built the same, and while many teams are in similar standings, being that we are three weeks into the season, there are clear indications on whether a team has the capabilities of competing for the Lombardi Trophy, and this article will look at some of the successful teams through this point of season and whether or not they have a legitimate chance to dance in confetti this February, thus inditing them as a contender or pretender.

Miami Dolphins (3-0): Pretender

While Miami’s incredible offensive play this far into the season has been a joy for fans to watch on television, this team has several liabilities that could be heavy concerns going forward.

However, being one of the three undefeated teams remaining in the NFL, the Dolphins are a squad loaded with talent, and it is evident throughout these first three weeks that they can participate in a shootout with the best of the best. Through these first three weeks, the Dolphins have averaged a ridiculous 550.3 yards per game, as wide receiver Tyreek Hill and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have both had MVP worthy starts to this season's campaign.

The Dolphins also lead the NFL in points scored across these first three games with 130, 44 points more than the second ranked Los Angeles Chargers. This team is a fireball on offense, with no weaknesses in players or scheme.

However, concerns about Tua Tagovailoa and whether he can make it through an entire campaign healthy still remain, and because of that it is difficult to know the potential ceiling for this Dolphins team. If Tagovailoa can stay healthy, this team will certainly be playing late into January and February.

But trends show Tagovailoa has been unable to make it to the finish line healthy, and because of that reason alone the Dolphins are better categorized as a sleeper team rather than a Super Bowl favorite.

Dallas Cowboys (2-1): Pretender

With the Cowboys putting up 40 points in their opening game primetime matchup against their longtime-rival, the New York Giants, many have since slated them as a team to watch out for that could make some noise this season.

However, since that opening night rout of the Giants, a slow spiral downward has ensued in “Jerry World” and the possibility of another letdown season by the Cowboys has grown since.

After winning their first two games against questionable opponents (Giants and Jets), the Cowboys went to Arizona to play in a game they were heavily favored to win. In past years, this game would have potential to be a major letdown game for Dallas, but with a staunch defense featuring an all-world defender in linebacker Micah Parsons as well as a rejuvenated quarterback in Dak Prescott, hopes were high in Dallas that the team would return from the desert with a win.

However, the Cowboys’ ghosts came back to haunt them versus the lowly Cardinals, and despite being a pregame betting favorite of -12.5 points, Dallas lost in blowout fashion to the Cardinals in a must-win game.

The loss of Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs to a torn ACL in practice this past week hurt the Cowboys big time, and combined with a poor red zone offense, the Cowboys simply made too many mistakes to overcome. While the Cowboys still feature some of the best talent the NFC has to offer, the Cardinals are perhaps the worst team in the NFL, and losing to a team in contention for the No. 1 overall pick is never a good sign for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Philadelphia Eagles (3-0): Contender

While the defending NFC Champion Eagles had a tough time battling against two squads they were considered to be far superior to (Patriots and Vikings) the first two weeks of their season, the Eagles restored faith in both their fans and the wider NFL community as to just how good this team can be with a statement win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

While he threw two interceptions and performed below his standard, Jalen Hurts made several “wow” plays that left viewers of the game speechless, including a beautifully thrown touchdown pass to receiver Olamide Zaccheaus that was perfectly floated above the reach of the nearest Tampa Bay defender.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from this game, however, is the continued statement that Eagles running back D’Andre Swift continues to make with his incredible play. Swift ran all over the Buccaneers, rushing 16 times for 130 yards and a touchdown. Swift averaged over eight yards per carry in the game, and the gaping holes provided by the Eagles offensive line were a sight to see.

This Eagles offensive line was elite last year as well, as the team featured multiple players that will eventually receive golf jackets from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in center Jason Kelce and tackle Lane Johnson.

Late into the season, the weather grows colder and many teams begin to rely on their offensive line and running backs to provide invaluable offense. The Eagles are loaded in both of these position groups, and this along with continued elite quarterback play from Jalen Hurts could have Philadelphia back in the Super Bowl this season for the second time in the last two years.

Kansas City Chiefs (2-1): Contender

The Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes, and as long as they do, they will always be slated in contention as one of the best teams in the NFL.

While it may not be that simple in reality, the Chiefs have re-emerged this season yet again as one of the league's most dominant teams, and despite an opening night loss to the upstart Detroit Lions, Kansas City is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, and the more fans sleep on the reigning Super Bowl champions, the more dangerous they could become.

Since losing opening night to the Lions, the Chiefs have bounced back in a big way, beating the breaks off both of their next two opponents (Jaguars and Bears) en route to blowout wins.

Yes, the Chiefs defense leaves a bit to be desired, as their young corners can make them susceptible to big play offenses. However, the Chiefs have perhaps the best coaching staff in the league headed by head coach Andy Reid, and based on his track record, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will be able to get the defense up to par as the season progresses.

The Chiefs are currently on a two-game winning streak, and with their opponents the next three weeks being some of the worst teams in the league (Jets, Vikings and Broncos) the Chiefs will likely be 5-1 and on a five game winning streak by the end of October.



