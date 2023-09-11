Remembering Steve Harwell: A Tribute to the Iconic Smash Mouth Frontman

Harwell's memory will forever live on in the hearts of his friends, family and fans (Photo courtesy of IMDb ).

By Jasmine Lee

Staff Writer

Steve Harwell, the beloved musician and frontman of the iconic rock band Smash Mouth, passed away on Sept. 4 at the age of 56.

Harwell has been battling several health-related issues for a long time and passed away at home in Boise, Idaho. His manager, Robert Hayes, said he died of acute liver failure, according to The New York Times. Hayes said that Harwell died peacefully in the company of friends and family who were near and dear to his heart.

Approximately a decade ago, according to TMZ, Harwell was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a condition identified by the Mayo Clinic as a disease of the heart muscle, which makes it more challenging for the heart to effectively pump blood throughout the body.

TMZ reported that Harwell's cardiomyopathy led to further complications, including heart failure and Wernicke's encephalopathy, a brain disorder linked to vitamin B1 deficiency.

Born on Jan. 9, 1967, in Santa Clara, Calif., Harwell's foray into the music industry would leave a lasting impression. With his distinctive voice and charming stage presence, he captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

It had been two years since Harwell retired from Smash Mouth. He performed in his last show in upstate N.Y., where Harwell was told to have been slurring his words and shouting hostile remarks to the crowd. In October 2020, Harwell announced he would be leaving Smash Mouth to focus on his health, as stated in a People Magazine article.

Established in 1994, Smash Mouth stood out with a unique sound that challenged genre norms. Their music was crafted not to adhere to any particular mold, but to evoke a sense of joy for both the band and its audience. This individualized approach consistently set Smash Mouth apart, as they refused to be confined by the boundaries of specific musical genres.

Harwell and Kevin Coleman, his childhood friend and Smash Mouth’s drummer, formed the band after their frequent jam sessions (or what Harwell called "making noise" in a 1997 interview). Greg Camp, Smash Mouth’s guitarist, joined the band after a lot of convincing; after they had finished a few songs, he realized how much fun he could have in a band. Smash Mouth was complete once they added Paul DeLisle, the band’s bassist, to the mix.

Before Harwell left the band, Smash Mouth managed to sell over 10 million albums across the globe, had two No. 1 hits and was a Grammy nominee.

In addition to their most recognizable hits “All Star” and “Walking on the Sun,” Smash Mouth also covered "I'm a Believer,” which was featured in the hit motion picture “Shrek.” Smash Mouth’s music showcases their knack for upbeat tempos and playful lyrics that will always put the listener in a pleasant mood. When a Smash Mouth song is on, the atmosphere is always lively.

Beyond the stage, Harwell was known for his warm heart and generous spirit. He had a gift for making people laugh and was always ready with a kind word or a joke to brighten anyone's day. His zest for life was infectious and his passion for music was only surpassed by his love for family and friends.

As we say goodbye to this musical legend, let us remember him for the joy he brought to our lives through his music and the laughter he shared with all who knew him. Harwell's memory will forever live on in the hearts of his friends, family and fans.