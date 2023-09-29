Stephen Sanchez’s ‘Angel Face’: A fateful serenade of star-crossed love

By Jasmine Lee

Staff Writer

Stephen Sanchez guides his listeners through a journey, weaving a love story inspired by Romeo and Juliet that ultimately culminates in a heartrending tragedy on his latest album, "Angel Face."

Sanchez’s third album, comprising 13 tracks, debuted on Sept. 22 and features a collaborative song with Laufey. Sanchez has garnered recognition in the realm of classic pop- and rock-style music, piquing the interest of music industry professionals with his debut single, “Lady By The Sea,” released in 2021, according to Songwriter Universe.

“Until I Found You,” the sixth track on the album, was released as a single in 2021. NME reported that this ballad has been streamed over 700 million times on Spotify. This triumph allowed Sanchez to perform with Elton John at the Glastonbury Festival this year. Instead of performing one of his songs with Sanchez, John decided to play piano for him, allowing him to take the spotlight at one of the world's most famous festivals.

“Angel Face” tells the fictional love story set in the 1950s between star-crossed lovers, Troubadour Sanchez and Evangeline, a narrative that Sanchez embarked upon after the release of “Until I Found You.” In this fictional realm, Sanchez's outstanding performance catapulted him to fame, drawing the attention of Evangeline, a mob boss's girlfriend. Little did he realize that this would seal his tragic fate.

Among my favorite songs on the album are “Something About Her,” “Evangeline,” “Be More” and “Shake.”

In the album's initial track, titled "Something About Her," listeners are treated to a saddening piano ballad accompanied by captivating vocals that narrate the tale of Troubadour's love and affection towards Evangeline. The song skillfully transports its audience back to the 1950s, evoking the era's soulful melodies. Through Troubadour's heartfelt performance, the listener can keenly sense the pain in his voice as he longs for the love that remains out of reach.

“Evangeline,” the following song in Sanchez's narrative, continues the storyline from the preceding track. Here, the narrator earnestly implores Evangeline, expressing the depth of his affection for her. The lyrics vividly convey Troubadour's unwavering determination to win Evangeline's heart. Despite his fervent efforts, Evangeline remains resolute, resisting temptation and refraining from confessing her love in return.

The album's fifth track, “Be More,” packs a profound emotional punch. It begins with a gentle tempo and gradually intensifies as it progresses. Listeners can unmistakably discern the intensity in Sanchez's voice as he implores Evangeline for a deeper connection. The song artfully alternates between Sanchez's deep, resonant vocals and breathtaking falsettos, leaving the audience captivated by its beauty.

Track seven, “Shake,” deviates from the album's typical slow ballads with its lively and upbeat instrumentals. The song's vibrant mix of instruments is infectious, enticing listeners to join in and dance. The chorus brims with the singer's enthusiasm, inviting the listener to share in the joy of dancing. In its entirety, the lyrics exude attraction, energy and a longing to share a passionate dance with someone enchanting.

In essence, Sanchez’s new album will transport its audience to another era, evoking powerful emotions and delivering an unforgettable storytelling experience. Don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself in this tragic love story and the soul-stirring melodies it offers.