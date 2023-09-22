New Jersey appoints new lieutenant governor

In the past weeks, Murphy has appointed Tahesha Way, the current Secretary of State, to become New Jersey's new lieutenant governor (Photo courtesy of Flickr/“ 181111-Z-AL508-1086 ” by Mark C. Olsen. November 12, 2018).

By Shaim Akhtar

Staff Writer

New Jersey's Lieutenant Governor, Sheila Yvette Oliver, passed away due to an undisclosed medical issue at the age of 71 on Aug. 1. Oliver described herself as a "Jersey Girl," having been born and raised in Newark and earning a Bachelors of Art degree from Lincoln University and a Masters of Science degree from Columbia University.

Oliver shaped policies in the state assembly by advocating for reforms in narcotic laws, financial recovery for Hurricane Sandy’s damages and financial equality. For instance, Oliver sponsored and contributed to the passage of legislation that aided small, female or minority-owned businesses to qualify for loans from the Economic Development Administration, according to the New Jersey Legislature’s website.

Oliver's passing was a great shock to politicians from both sides of the political spectrum, prompting many to reflect on her character and policies.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy commented on her passing, saying, "she was an incredibly genuine and kind person whose friendship and partnership will be irreplaceable."

Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie also expressed his view, stating, "It is a sad day for New Jersey and for me personally. The passing of Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver is a loss for our state.”

In the past weeks, Murphy has appointed Tahesha Way, the current Secretary of State, to become New Jersey's new lieutenant governor. Way spent her childhood in the Bronx neighborhood of New York City and earned a Bachelors of Art degree from Brown University and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Virginia.

In terms of political and legal experience, Way was a law professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University, while being an administrative law judge for half a decade. In 2009, Way was elected as Passaic County’s freehold director and served as a special counsel in the county’s board of social services. After witnessing Way’s political success in Passaic County, Murphy appointed her to the role of Secretary of State, in which she oversaw the census, elections and monetary and social aspects of New Jersey, as reported by NorthJersey News.

As Secretary of State, Way’s previous policies included the successful implementation of early in-person and mail-in voting and overseeing the 2020 election and primaries. As reported by the AP, Way’s election policies made voting more convenient and accessible for New Jersey residents, creating a more democratic process.

Upon entering office, Way affirmed her commitment to her new position and desire to continue to build on Oliver’s work.

“I will dedicate every day of my life to fighting for the forgotten families of our state,” Way stated. “I will have the solemn honor of building upon her towering legacy”.

Specifically, Way aims to support policies that promote “freedom, fairness and equal justice for all,” as she stated in the New York Times. As lieutenant governor, Way will assist in implementing Murphy's policy initiatives while filling in for Murphy when he is out of the state or physically unable to perform daily duties. In accordance with New Jersey law, while exercising the role, Way is also required to hold a cabinet position in the state government, in which she will continue being the current Secretary of State.

Upon announcing the news, Murphy commented on Way’s capability to serve in her new role.

“There is no better person for the job,” Murphy said. “What Tahesha has demonstrated—time and again—is that she can handle the single most important responsibility of any lieutenant governor. And that is being ready to step in, and serve as governor, if needed.”

New Jersey Attorney General, Matthew Platkin, also commended the announcement, stating, “Governor Murphy has chosen an advocate for all New Jerseyans, and someone who will work tirelessly to make our state stronger, fairer, and safer.”

The extent of which Way will surpass the legacy of Oliver remains a subjective matter, influenced by time and implemented policies. Nevertheless, New Jersey’s constituents will experience both the benefits and detriments of enacted policies, ultimately reflecting Way’s time in office.