The Jonas Brothers bring ‘FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT.’ tour to Philadelphia

Throughout the night, the brothers performed songs from each of their five albums (Photo courtesy of Alena Bitonti / Staff Writer).

By Alena Bitonti

Staff Writer

The Jonas Brothers performed an unforgettable, nearly three-hour-long set including over 60 songs at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sept. 21. The concert marked their 21st stop on the “FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT.” (also known as “THE TOUR”) world tour.

The show dates were announced a week prior to the release of the brothers’ sixth studio album, simply titled “The Album.” Released through Republic Records and produced by Jon Bellion, the funk-inspired pop album includes 12 songs in total. It peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 Chart for the week of May 27.

“The Album” is just one out of the five performed on the tour. The set also includes tracks from “Jonas Brothers,” “A Little Bit Longer,” “Lines, Vines and Trying Times” and “Happiness Begins.”

The tour began at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12 and is set to conclude in Belfast, Northern Ireland in June of next year. Fans have referred to it as the “Jonas Brothers Eras Tour,” as it’s notably similar to how Taylor Swift takes her audience on a musical journey through her 10 albums each night of her show.

Inside the stadium, merchandise tables sold items such as t-shirts, hoodies and hats. Also included was a special short-sleeved Philly Tee incorporating artwork of the brothers with sketches of the Liberty Bell and a skyline of Philadelphia.

The arena was packed with thousands of “Jonatics,” many wearing Jonas Brothers inspired outfits. Whether the look was based on one of their albums or a line from a song, it was a great way for fans to show off their creative style. Friendship bracelet trading was another popular activity and the perfect opportunity to connect and create memories with other fans.

Lawrence, a pop-soul band led by New York City sibling-duo Clyde and Gracie Lawrence, performed as the opening act. The group performed both originals and covers, including NSYNC’s “It’s Gonna Be Me.” They even brought out special guest Darren Criss, best known for his role on the comedy-drama television series “Glee,” to sing along with them onstage. Lawrence will join the Jonas Brothers on the North American dates of the tour.

The main act began as Kevin, Joe and Nick rose from under the stage. The brothers kicked off the three-hour show with their song “Celebrate!” Throughout the night, the boys played songs from each of their albums (excluding “It’s About Time”).

Not all songs were performed in their entirety, as some lesser-known songs from the same album were cut down and combined together in medleys. The boys’ more popular hits, including “Burnin’ Up” and “Sucker,” were performed individually and for their full duration. Joe and Nick each had their turn to perform their own songs released after the band's infamous 2013 breakup. Nick sang his 2014 hit “Jealous,” while Joe performed “Cake By The Ocean,” by his dance-rock band DNCE.

The crowd’s energy was unbelievable as fans sang along to over 60 songs throughout the night. The boys even made their way back and forth to a second, smaller “B-Stage,” giving those seated in the back a better chance to see and interact with Kevin, Joe and Nick.

The Philadelphia show came just two weeks after Joe Jonas and “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner publicly announced their divorce via Instagram. Joe’s passion and true emotion

were easy to read as he sang “Hesitate,” a ballad from the brothers’ 2019 album “Happiness Begins.”

According to an interview with Billboard, the song was written as Joe’s “love-letter” to Sophie. Both Kevin and Nick hugged their brother after finishing the song.

Nonetheless, Joe was still his high-spirited self and the brothers seemed happier than ever. They wrapped up the show with their 2021 single “Remember This,” truly leaving Philadelphia with a night to remember.

The “FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT.” North America dates run through Dec. 9. You don’t want to miss it!