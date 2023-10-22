A guide to the best Halloween activities near the College

By Alena Bitonti

Staff Writer

With fall officially upon us and Halloween right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to embrace the spirit of the season. Luckily, the surrounding area offers many festive opportunities to make this time of year memorable. From pumpkin patches to haunted houses, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Local fall events

FallFest at Shady Brook Farm (Yardley, PA)

Shady Brook Farm is best-known for their exciting seasonal events, including the popular FallFest. This event includes a five-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, wagon rides, live music, food and drinks. After dusk, the farm presents “Eerie Illuminations,” a not-so-scary Halloween light show.

FallFest will be open on weekends and select dates until Oct. 29. Ticket pricing and more information can be found at shadybrookfarm.com.

Scarecrows In The Village at Peddler’s Village (Lahaska, PA)

Peddler’s Village is home to over 60 shops and 15 dining and tasting spots set on 42 acres of landscaped gardens and brick pathways. Until Oct. 29, pathways at the Village will be lined with over 100 unique scarecrows created by Philly area residents and organizations.

The creations are inspired by characters, mascots and more. All guests are encouraged to cast a vote for their favorite scarecrow and enjoy fun fall activities at the Village. Admission is free.

More information can be found at peddlersvillage.com.

Pick Your Own at Terhune Orchards (Princeton, NJ)

Experience farm fun at Terhune Orchards! Here you’ll find a farm store, winery, farm animals, and a “Pick Your Own” section. Enjoy Jersey-fresh produce and treats including cider donuts.

Guests can pick their own delicious apples at the farm any time from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. All guests must purchase a picking bag before entry. Pumpkin picking is also available at the main farm just down the road, with admission tickets required on weekends.

More information can be found at terhuneorchards.com.

Local haunted attractions

FrightFest at Six Flags (Jackson, NJ)

FrightFest at Six Flags Great Adventure returns this season and runs on select dates through Oct. 31. Once the sun sets, the park takes a frightening turn.

The Halloween-themed event includes eight terrifying haunted houses, six heart-racing scare zones, roller coaster rides in the dark and more. Watch your back, as you may even encounter lurking zombies or witches as you walk through the park.

Ticket pricing and more information can be found at sixflags.com.

Valley of Fear (Feasterville, PA)

Visit Valley of Fear and experience The Original Haunted Hayride through horrifying woods.

The ride is back for the 33rd season with gigantic sets and a redesigned disorienting trail. Additional spooky activities include Willie’s Shipwreck Cove and Miles Manor Haunted House.

The attraction runs until Oct. 31. Ticket pricing and more information can be found at valleyoffear.com.

Princeton Ghost Tour (Princeton, NJ)

The Princeton Ghost Tour explores the shadowy passageways and dark corners of Princeton University and its surrounding neighborhood. Guests are even taken beyond the locked gates of one of America’s most prestigious cemeteries, and trained by Ghost Hunter Guides to use paranormal equipment.

The two-hour tour runs on Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 28. Ticket pricing and more information can be found at princetontourcompany.com.