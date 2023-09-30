A night devoted to changing the world: The 2023 Global Citizen Festival

By Giulia Campora

Staff Writer

On Sept. 23, the Grand Lawn in Central Park filled up with fans wearing Jungkook headbands or carrying “Skzoos,” Stray Kids’ little fan puppets, in their hands. It had been raining but that did not stop the fans, all wearing colorful ponchos, despite their shoes being soaked in water.

It was the beginning of the Global Citizen Festival 2023, a night filled with excitement and 60,000 voices asking in unison for world change.

The lights opened up and speakers started talking about the festival’s charity goals for the night. The first performer was Anitta, famous for singles such as “Funk Rave” and “Grip.” She hyped up the crowd of fans, as rain graciously fell from the sky, with her powerful beats and flashy dance moves. The crowd erupted in a loud cheer as she exited the stage after performing eight songs.

After a variety of speakers who empowered the crowd with speeches about women’s rights, the second performer was Conan Gray. He sang famous singles such as “Maniac” and “Heather.” Gray had an energy that brightened the gloomy and rainy day. The crowd was singing lyrics with lots of passion!

Next was the first of the most-awaited performers of the festival: the K-pop group Stray Kids. They fired up the crowd of fans, who were waving in the air their “Skzoos,” as screams of fangirls erupted in the venue. They apologized in their speech since two members of the group were not able to attend the event because of a car accident that happened a few days prior.

Despite that setback, fans encouraged the members with cheers of support. It was one of the most amazing things I have ever seen.

Actress and singer Sofia Carson was next up in the lineup of performers for the night. She sang her hit song “Come Back Home” from the Netflix movie “Purple Hearts” and a beautiful cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine” that made me tear up. Her powerful vocals were stunning to hear live!

The most awaited performer of the night by the crowd was Jeon Jungkook, from the famous K-pop group BTS. ARMY (BTS’ fanbase) members waved their phones in the air, with photocards attached to the covers, to show their support to Jungkook. I wasn’t expecting the venue to erupt in the loudest screams I have ever heard in my life.

Jungkook was an exceptional performer. He performed two of his solo songs, including smash-hit “Seven,” with a special appearance from Latto onstage, and “Still With You.” To conclude his set in style, he performed a BTS medley of “Butter,” “Dynamite,” and “Permission To Dance.” He even surprisingly announced his new single “3D,” featuring Jack Harlow, which will be released on Sept. 29.

The Global Citizen Festival was filled with joy and happiness, despite the weather conditions, which made it even more magical. Everything from security to the event itself was organized very well. The music performances and the speakers made this night an unforgettable one.