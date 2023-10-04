All College Theater's ‘Birthday Candles’ leaves audiences filled with emotions

From left to right: Aidan Hulse, Lauren Goldsborough, Olivia Ayala, David Amarosi, Matthew Sudnick and Anna Holland starred in “Birthday Candles,” an intimate six actor show detailing the triumphs and pitfalls of one woman (Photo courtesy of Oliver Eloe).

By Olivia Harrison

Staff Writer

All College Theater put on their production of “Birthday Candles” by Noah Haidle from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30 in the Don Evan’s Black Box Theater.

The show centers around Ernestine Ashworth, played by sophomore communications major Olivia Ayala, beginning on her seventeenth birthday. The show then showcases each year of her birthday up to age 90, as well as the pitfalls and triumphs of life. We are also introduced to the supporting cast, who portray her family and people she meets.

The show also starred freshman education major David Amarosi (Matt/William), sophomore psychology major Anna Holland (Alice/Madeline/Ernie), freshman psychology major Lauren Goldsborough (Joan/Alex/Beth), sophomore undeclared major Matthew Sudnick (Billy/John) and sophomore mathematics and secondary education major Aidan Hulse (Kenneth).

“Birthday Candles” covers serious topics such as mortality, Alzheimer’s, mental health and generational trauma. The 90-minute show took the audience on an emotional journey from start to finish. The show left audience members in tears, savoring every moment and aspect.

“It's hard to describe how emotionally powerful the show is,” said Valerie Hyunh, a member of the audience. “The cast did an amazing job showing heart and love towards each other.”

One of the unique aspects about the play was that there were only six actors, with four of them playing multiple roles. This allowed for a solid continuation of the storyline told through Ernestine's memories.

"Everyone did fantastic portraying their characters,” said audience member and sophomore sociology major Inbar Strauss-Kirshner. “The six personalities blended well, and only six actors made a continuous storyline. Nothing really leaves and it always came back in a new fashion"

Over the three weeks of production, the six-personality cast became very close together, sharing their own intimate thoughts as well as learning how to act out sensitive topics on stage.

"My character (Billy) is one of the rare characters that stays for a while and then transforms into a different character,” said Sudnick. Sudnick portrayed two characters, a major one who the audience saw develop over the course of teenagehood to Alzheimer’s, as well as a minor character at the end of the play.

Additionally, the cast was very close to the director Scott Glading, an alum who was welcomed to All College Theater and TCNJ Musical Theater as an artistic director.

"The cast could see who I was and they immediately trusted themselves with me,” Glading said. “Because I am so open and vulnerable, they responded to that.”

“Birthday Candles” had a complex plot, requiring a lot of dedication from the cast and crew, who were able to put together the show in three weeks.

“It started in August and was such an exhilarating experience,” said producer Oliver Eloe, a junior history secondary education major. “This cast was a dream come true and a lot of us are still in shock that this was the end. We are all so proud of each other and I couldn't imagine a different group of people to work with.”

With the end of ACT's first fall show comes the anticipation for their next. For more information on ACT, visit their Instagram @allcollegetheater.