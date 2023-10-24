Back to the roots: Riley Green’s ‘Ain't My Last Rodeo’ delivers timeless country essence

By Jasmine Lee

Staff Writer

With a genuine, no-frills approach to songwriting and a timeless spirit, Riley Green's latest album, “Ain't My Last Rodeo,” transports country music fans back to the very essence of their country music origins.

Released on Oct. 13, “Ain’t My Last Rodeo” contains 12 tracks and features collaborations with beloved country artist Luke Combs and rapper Jelly Roll. Green’s sincere and steadfast approach to his craft forms the foundation of this album. It effectively conjures the cherished authenticity of classic country music that excels at evoking genuine emotions and relatability in its listeners.

Since the debut of Green’s self-titled EP in 2018, he has been captivating country music enthusiasts, prompting them to raise a glass, shed a heartfelt tear and, most importantly, revel in their roots. He is most known for his chart-topping hits like the platinum-certified “There Was This Girl” and the double-platinum tearjerker “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” according to his website.

Among my favorite songs from this album are “Different’ Round Here,” “Ain’t Like I Can Hide It,” “My Last Rodeo” and “Ain’t My Damn to Give.”

Avid fans may recall the fourth track of this album, titled “Different’ Round Here,” originally featured on Green’s 2019 album. Following their joint tour, Green and Combs re-recorded this beloved fan favorite together. This song truly represents something timeless and is filled with a deep sense of American pride. Through his lyrics, he pays homage to a time when individuals continue to honor the flag and express gratitude for those who bravely serve our nation.

The next track in the album is “Ain’t Like I Can Hide It,” which peels back some layers of who Green is as both an artist and a person. These lyrics vividly embody pride, authenticity, and a strong sense of self. The mention of a gravel road, porch swing and flag-draped farm are at the core of the narrator’s identity. They wholeheartedly embrace this integral part of themselves, a tribute to their core.

The eighth track, “My Last Rodeo,” in this album is an undeniably powerful emotional journey for any listener. It stands out as the only track Green wrote himself, granting it a special capacity to reach deep into the heart. The song evokes tears as it tenderly recounts the final exchange between Green and his dearly departed grandfather.

Green's vocals soar with raw emotion, commanding attention, while the accompanying acoustic arrangement, adorned with the soulful strains of guitars and fiddles, creates something truly mesmerizing.

The album concludes on a high note with “Ain’t My Damn to Give,” commencing with a harmoniously woven blend of harmonica and guitar. This melodic introduction perfectly complements the song's themes of yearning and the pursuit to rekindle a lost love. The vocals and lyrics resonate with a palpable mix of pain and affection. It's evident to any listener that the narrator once held, and still holds, a deep love for this person.

“Ain’t My Last Rodeo” stands as a testament to Green’s genuine and heartfelt approach to country music. For both devoted fans and newcomers alike, “Ain’t My Last Rodeo” offers an unforgettable musical journey, making it an album not to be missed in the realm of country music.