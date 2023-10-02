Biden administration grants Israeli citizens visa-free travel to the United States

The Biden administration announced the acceptance of Israel into the U.S. government Visa Waiver Program (Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons/“ Vice President Joe Biden visit to Israel March 2016 ” by U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv. March 9, 2016).

By Leah Cruz

Staff Writer

The Biden administration announced the acceptance of Israel into the U.S. government Visa Waiver Program on Sept. 27. The program consists of 41 mostly Asian and European countries whose citizens are allowed to travel to the U.S. without a visa.

The decision comes after the completion of a pilot effort that has been monitored by the Department of Homeland Security since July after both Israel and the U.S. came to an agreement that allows Americans to travel visa-free to Israel. Reuters reports that since July 20, more than 100,000 American citizens, including thousands of Palestinian Americans, have been allowed into Israel without a visa.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrated the accomplishment in a statement emphasizing what this decision means for Israeli citizens.

“Today we mark an important and joyful moment for all citizens of Israel,” Netanyahu said. “This will save you, citizens of Israel, a lot of time, a lot of trouble and a lot of money.”

Effective Nov. 30, Israeli citizens will be able to travel to the U.S. for up to 90 days without a visa. Travelers must first register with the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, but, according to AP News, U.S. airport officials can still deny entrance to Israeli citizens who are authorized to travel.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas commented on the benefits for both the U.S. and Israel in the latter’s admittance into the program, emphasizing the importance of strengthening security in both nations.

“This designation, which represents over a decade of work and coordination between the United States and Israel, will enhance our two nations’ collaboration on counterterrorism, law enforcement, and our other common priorities,” explained Mayorkas.

Alongside the designation of Israel into the VWP, all U.S. citizens traveling to Israel may do so without a visa for 90 days as per the reciprocity agreement, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

According to AP News, in order to obtain eligibility to participate in the VWP, Israel had to report a low percentage of Israelis who overstayed their visas and a low percentage of those whose applications for visas had been rejected. The third criterion is a reciprocity agreement requiring Israel to treat all American citizens who travel to the country equally.

For decades, Palestinians have reported harassment and discrimination at Israel’s borders with many being barred from using Israel’s international airport and instead forced to travel through Jordan or Egypt.

Many Palestinian Americans have contested Israel’s participation in the U.S. government program as the tensions between the two nations continue to thrive. The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee filed a lawsuit on Sept. 26 in Michigan in an effort to prevent the Biden administration from finalizing the agreement.

The committee reported that even during the pilot program that took place in June, many Palestinian Americans were not treated equally and were met with discriminatory screening processes, according to The New York Times.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry is strongly encouraging the United States government to ensure equal treatment of Palestinian Americans by Israeli officials, reported Reuters.

"At a time when the American administration has repeatedly said that its goal is to provide the same opportunities for freedom, equality, prosperity, and security for both Palestinians and Israelis, we expect this administration to work to implement what it says," the ministry said in a statement.

As the nation’s participation in the VWP is contingent on its responsibility to follow through on commitments and meet requirements, the U.S. government will continue to monitor Israel’s status in the program, maintaining the power to revoke it if necessary.