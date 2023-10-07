Blonde Redhead releases first album in nine years, ‘Sit Down For Dinner’

By Alyssa Serrano

Blonde Redhead is an alternative rock band, and their latest album “Sit Down for Dinner” is their first release in nine years. “Sit Down for Dinner” has a very relaxed and indie sort of vibe and is worth a listen.

The album begins with a song called “Snowman.” The drums in this song are what stood out to me. They start off the song and set the chill vibe. Despite this song being named after something more of a winter item, this song feels more fall. I could picture myself listening to this song as I walk to class and step over multicolored leaves scattered all across the ground.

The vocals on the following song “Kiss Her Kiss Her” are pretty, however the instrumentals seem louder than them at certain points in the song. The volume of the instrumentals frequently made it difficult to understand what the singer was saying at certain points, so I had to search for the lyrics. Overall, it is a good song, I just wish the instrumentals were a little softer or the vocals were raised a bit.

“Not for Me” is my second favorite on the album; it is just really pretty and reminds me of spring and flowers! It’s very pretty and I love how the guitar stands out in this track!

My favorite on the album is “Melody Experiment.” The backing instrumentals are unique and I love how they change throughout the song. The instrumentals alone take listeners on a journey; it’s very peaceful and pretty, and it reminds me of the crashing of waves at the beach.

“Rest of Her Life” has some really good vocals, however, it is not my style. It sounds foreboding and sort of creepy at times, and it is a little unsettling. It reminds me of a song that would play in a horror movie leading up to finding out a house is haunted.

“Sit Down for Dinner Pt.1” feels like it is missing something; it feels sort of empty, and for that reason, I’m neutral on this song. It is not bad but it does not stand out to me. However, I like “Sit Down for Dinner Pt. 2.” Part 2 has more energy, is a bit more fun, and just overall has more life to it than Part 1. The echoing in Part 2 is also really cool and makes it stand out!

Another song that isn’t quite my cup of tea is “If.” In this song, a lot is happening at once. The voices aren’t quite overlapping, and the beat is not flowing along with them, so it feels overwhelming and a bit confusing. There are also what sounds like random autotuned bits of vocals, which do not really match the overall vibe of the song.

The final song on the album, “Via Savona,” begins with a gorgeous piano intro. However, the intro goes on a bit too long for my tastes. It was about a minute-and-a-half into the three-minute song before any vocals began. Most of this song is just the singer harmonizing with the instrumentals — which isn’t bad, as the vocals are really pretty — but this song is just not something I would listen to daily.

This album has some gorgeous instrumentals and the vocals are top-notch, but a lot of it just is not the sort of music I would listen to regularly.