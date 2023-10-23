Field hockey suffers tough loss to No. 5 Salisbury

By Katie Thorn

Contributor

The College’s field hockey team faced a crushing defeat, losing 4-0 to Salisbury University on Saturday, Oct. 21 and giving the team a 9-5 overall record and a 3-1 record in the NJAC.

The Lions started off with strong defense. They had sophomore Brigitte Racey in the goal facing the vicious Salisbury offense. Within the first quarter, Racey had three saves against the Sea Gulls.

Although defense was strong, the Lions’ offense was slow from the start. Within the first quarter, the Lions had no shots compared to the four shots Salisbury put up.

The College’s defense stayed strong into the second half. Racey continued showing her defensive skills when she got two saves in the 24th minute. Just four minutes later, Racey saved another ball from going into the net, but things took a turn when Salisbury sophomore McKenna Horner scored a goal in the 28th minute.

The College started the second half down 2-0, with zero offensive shots in the first half, but a promising defense. Defense stayed strong throughout the third quarter until Salisbury sophomore McKenna Horner scored another goal in the 44th minute, with assistance from her teammate, sophomore Alayna Gigliotti.

Things were looking down for the Lions entering the fourth quarter. With no offensive shots, the Lions would have to step up their offense to pull off a win.

Just one minute into the fourth quarter, Racey put up a save against offensive powerhouse, Horner. However, 48 minutes into the matchup, Horner assisted Salisbury freshman Arden Huntemen in adding another point to the board for the Sea Gulls.

Just two minutes later, Salisbury was awarded another point when fifth-year Salisbury athlete Mack Dinopoulos scored a goal assisted by senior Molly Reardon. The College’s defense put up two saves in the fourth quarter against the Sea Gulls.

With this win, Salisbury’s overall record became 11-3 and 1-1 in conference play. The Sea Gulls are now No. 5 ranked.

With this loss, the Lions’ overall record is 9-5, and 3-1 in the NJAC. They sit at the No. 17 rank in the nation. The College is set to face Keystone College at home on Oct. 23 at 4 p.m.



