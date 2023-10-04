Field Hockey upsets rival Rowan

By Aidan Mastandrea

Staff Writer

The College’s field hockey team defeated No. 12-ranked NJAC rival, Rowan University, on Sept. 30. This win improved the Lions to 6-3 on the season.

Rowan came out of the gates quick and scored the first goal early in the game, however, it did not take the Lions long to answer. Junior nursing major Carly Cole was able to deflect a shot past the Rowan goalie to even up the scoring as the first quarter came to an end.

The Profs had four shots on net compared to the Lions one in the second period, yet neither team was able to find the back of the cage. As the game headed to halftime, the score was deadlocked at 1-1.

Rowan came out in the second half just as they did at the start of the game. A deflected pass resulted in a goal for Rowan’s Sidney Pavlishin. Another one-shot period for the Lions, and they were down 2-1 with just 15 minutes left of play.

Until Saturday, the College had lost their previous three matchups with the Profs, and it was looking as if the streak would extend to four. That was until the Lions got a spark. Junior biology major Giavanna Downs was able to score off a rebound.

The College was not done. The tie was broken as junior nursing major Rayhanah Ahmed scored off an assist from junior computer science major Claire Engebreth, with only two minutes remaining. There was not enough time for the Profs to respond, as the Lions won the game 3-2.

After starting the season 3-3, the College has closed out September on a three-game winning streak. They will look to add to the streak as play in the New Jersey Athletic Conference continues.