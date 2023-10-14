G-Idle brings the “HEAT” with their new EP

By Alyssa Serrano

Staff Writer

G-Idle returns with their signature high energy and catchy choruses on their latest EP and first-ever entirely English release, “HEAT.”

Having previously gone viral on TikTok several times for the strong messages of female empowerment in their songs, the five-member K-Pop girl-group G-Idle definitely has another hit on their hands with their latest EP.

The album begins with “I Do,” is a romance song that reminds me of “Love Me Like You” by Little Mix. This is the perfect post-breakup introspection song; it’s sad and captures the longing for that love that was once shared well. I love the vocals on this song; all of the girls’ voices blend well, so everything flows nicely.

The following song is a complete mood switch. Going from sorrowful, the group switches to a very confident and high-energy song. Instead of begging for their ex back in “I Want That,” G-Idle is listing out their demands, and their voices ooze confidence. This would be the perfect song to strut to; both the beat and the energy are immaculate!

“Eyes Roll” continues that streak of confidence, but this song’s lyrics are a lot more sexual. “I Want That” feels like it is building up to something in the singer and their partner’s romance, but “Eyes Roll” feels like the climax in that relationship, where that tension finally peaks.

This song is so fun and it’s absurdly catchy, I’ve had it looping around in my head since I first heard it. This undoubtedly is my favorite song in this album; the high note is incredible and I’m obsessed.

I keep changing my mind on the next song, “Flip It.” This song begins with a very cheer-like chant, setting the mood and adding to the hype of the song. I also keep catching myself humming the “crazy, sexy, hot, clique, stop, shake, turn, flip it” from the chorus.

However, in my opinion, besides the introduction chanting and the chorus, this song isn’t super memorable. I love the confidence and attitude this song exudes, but something about it just isn’t really for me. It’s good, but it isn’t as good as the rest of the album.

The final song on the EP is “Tall Trees.” This song brings the EP back to where it started, being a sappy sort of love song. The voices are very smooth and soft in this song, and it gives the girls a chance to display how gorgeous their voices are.

I also think the lyrics are cute, specifically the line, “My expectations stay on low, but you’re the sun, you make them grow.” I personally am a sucker for romantic clichés, and this song is full of them. Overall, this track is very sweet and a bit cheesy, but it would be the perfect fit for a crush playlist.

G-Idle never fails to make a catchy chorus, and this album is no exception. This album is very cute and fun, and I, for one, cannot wait to hear their next release.