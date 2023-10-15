Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner file for divorce

By Aimee Bulger

Staff Writer

This September, Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers, filed for divorce from his wife, actress Sophie Turner. The two had been together for seven years, married for four, when the news broke of their split.

The pair also have two young daughters, whose custody is currently up in the air. This previously-considered happy and healthy marriage was apparently not what it had seemed.

The divorce was filed on Sept. 1, followed by a joint statement from the two, after much online discussion. The statement, released on their respective Instagram accounts, read, “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage, there are many speculative narratives as to why but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

No official reason has been given, however, following this statement, Jonas went on to thank fans for their love and support during a concert with his two brothers. Turner has not publicly addressed the divorce following the statement. Fans have speculated about causes, but no direct conflict has been landed on.

However, a comradery of ex-girlfriends of Jonas has sparked, as Taylor Swift has been spotted having girls night outs with Turner, following the news of the divorce and custody battle.

Swift reportedly even loaned her New York apartment for Turner and her daughters to reside in. Turner had regarded Swift highly in the past, and the two now share a common experience. Turner has been seen with Swift a number of times, providing herself with some type of support system in this difficult time.

On Sept. 21, Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas, requesting that her children be returned to their permanent residence in London, as they had been “wrongfully removed or wrongfully detained” according to Turner’s attorney, since the day prior.

The lawsuit also claimed that the divorce was sudden and unexpected, which was refuted by Jonas’s team. According to Rolling Stone, Turner claimed she discovered the divorce through media coverage.

A statement released by Jonas's representative read, “After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case, Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Jonas stated that his brothers have been his rock during these proceedings. The three have been in and out of their band, The Jonas Brothers, for many years and have a very close knit bond.

Four days after filing for the lawsuit, it was determined that the children remain in New York for the time being, as they legally cannot leave the country while custody is being fought for. The date for the custody battle of the two daughters was determined on Oct. 3, to be fought on Jan. 2 of the new year.

Hopefully, a peaceful and amicable decision can be reached, for the sake of the children and their parents. Privacy has been requested, but a life in the spotlight may not allow for that as this battle is fought.

