Matthew Gray Gubler book signing meet and greet event coverage

By Giulia Campora

Staff Writer

Matthew Gray Gubler, best known for his role in “Criminal Minds,” released a new children’s book, “The Little Kid with the Big Green Hand,” on Sept. 26, so it was natural that he did a book tour along with one stop in New Jersey. The location was the small, yet comforting bookstore “Books and Greetings” in Northvale, NJ.

When Gubler arrived at the bookstore around 5 p.m., the fans were in a frenzy. Gubler made an entrance in a tiny car specifically designed by him for his book tour, with the iconic big green hand from the book on top. Gubler parked his car right in front of the bookstore, so the audience had the opportunity to see him up close!

Gubler has been touring all across the country with stops in Las Vegas, Orlando, Los Angeles, and now, New Jersey.

Everything about Gubler screams love for his fans. He gave out stickers and small pumpkins designed by him because Halloween is coming up in a month, which he is a big fan of.

Gubler thanked every single fan for attending the event in a small speech and said that it was going to be an entertaining experience, with his own microphone and speaker. It was really fun seeing Gubler interacting with his fans like that.

Fans were the core of this event. They played One Direction and Paramore songs from the speaker of a car as they created a dance group with parents filming behind them. While waiting in line, there was the opportunity to speak with some lovely fans about their feelings at the moment.

“I am so excited to meet him, I have loved him for 12 years,” said Ellie, a 24-year-old fan.

“I am nervous but really ecstatic to meet him,” Madison, another 21-year-old fan, added.

As the event went on, fans who came out of the bookstore were in utter happiness after their meeting with Gubler and spoke about how it was. Fans had the opportunity to sit in Gubler’s car and take pictures.

The fans were also able to listen to Gubler’s team and their opinions on the event. I was able to speak in particular with Jonathan, Gubler’s brother, affectionately named “Greg,” who seemed very ecstatic about this tour stop.

“I am so grateful for every fan that came all the way here to see my brother,” Jonathan said. “It’s really fun meeting everyone and a fantastic experience at the moment.” I even got to take a selfie with him, and he was such an upbeat and lovely person to meet.

My experience with Gubler was fantastic. I was able to speak with my celebrity crush, and it was surreal. I got into the bookstore around 11 p.m. I was really nervous to meet him but it all went well. He said he loved how my name is spelled and was excited about my journalism career, as I mentioned to him I am studying to become an entertainment reporter. He concluded saying he looks forward to me interviewing him in the future. Such a heartwarming experience.

Gubler took his time to speak with every single person and accommodate all 1,000 people who came to meet him by 2 p.m. the next day. The bookstore even decided to stay open all night to be able to let Gubler meet everyone, despite the 2 a.m. N.J. curfew. Nonetheless, it was such an emotional and fun experience to attend!